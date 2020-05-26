Farming

No other nation treasures land ownership like we do — and that passion is reflected in inflated prices

Safe haven: Many wealthy individuals are already buying land to avail of the generous capital taxation benefits for transferring wealth to the next generation Expand

Mike Brady

The ‘Love of the Land’ just runs in our veins. We Irish are without doubt the most passionate landowners on the planet. I’ve walked farms and met farmers in many places, from Brazil and Chile to New Zealand and Australia and all over Europe, but nothing compares to the pride in agricultural land in Ireland.

This has resulted in many battles and feuds between families, neighbours, local authorities and banks over the years, but the biggest consequence of the pumped-up demand for Irish land is the inflated price paid per acre.

Land prices in Ireland are usually well in excess of their economic value; when land is purchased in other countries there must be at a good return on investment (ROI) to justify the outlay or simply, the sums must add up.