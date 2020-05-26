No other nation treasures land ownership like we do — and that passion is reflected in inflated prices

The ‘Love of the Land’ just runs in our veins. We Irish are without doubt the most passionate landowners on the planet. I’ve walked farms and met farmers in many places, from Brazil and Chile to New Zealand and Australia and all over Europe, but nothing compares to the pride in agricultural land in Ireland.

This has resulted in many battles and feuds between families, neighbours, local authorities and banks over the years, but the biggest consequence of the pumped-up demand for Irish land is the inflated price paid per acre.

Land prices in Ireland are usually well in excess of their economic value; when land is purchased in other countries there must be at a good return on investment (ROI) to justify the outlay or simply, the sums must add up.

In the cauldron of a public auction for Irish land, sense about the economic return tends to evaporate in the excitement of the bidding process; the price paid is a consequence.

Where does this passion come from?

The regularly quoted fact that on average an acre of Irish land is sold only once every 400 years is certainly one reason for the increased land demand — it is basic supply-and-demand economics.

Some farmers have waited for generations for the neighbouring farm to come up for sale. It’s often stated “you only get one chance to buy the farm next door”, so when that chance is presented you take it, regardless of the price (economic or human).

The 800 years of occupation / landlordism by the British is often cited as another reason for the voracious appetite for Irish land.

This is best explained in John B Keane’s The Field when the Bull McCabe says: “There is another law stronger than the common law — that’s the law of the land.”

You have to be immersed in the day-to-day running of farming and agriculture to understand the law of the land.

The historical context of how land came into ownership of a farming family is a strong influence on demand. Forefathers who purchased land from the landlord, or were granted land after the Civil War are the basis for land emotions in many households.

The history fuels the pride and passion and drives the price and demand for land, up and down the country.

Just as in sport or business, there is keen competition among farmers for land, especially for prized holdings or land adjoining the home farm. There is no sweeter feeling than the satisfaction of the hammer falling to your final bid at an overheated public auction room: ‘Going once, going twice….DONE’.

Then the local farmers who fill the auction room to the brim break out in a round of applause at your achievement.

Did he pay over the odds? We will worry about that tomorrow!

It’s easy to see why the Irish land market does not follow conventional rules of economics. While some countries battle with the problem of ‘land abandonment’ and others are considering ‘re-wilding’ to nature, the strong demand for Irish land continues, proof that old habits die hard.

So, where to from here?

The Covid-19 crisis is not expected to materially change the price of Irish agricultural land.

Certainly, in the short-term, vendors and agents will hold back on bringing land to the market, but when the crisis passes, prices are expected to continue as present.

This is in stark contrast to the commercial office and retail property sectors, where prices are projected to significantly decrease.

This begs the question, with bank interest rates expected to be at zero or in negative territory in the immediate future, will non-farmers with cash in deposit accounts consider buying tracts of land as a safe haven for their hard-earned cash?

“God ain’t making any more of it and you don’t have to paint it to maintain it,” said one anonymous farmer.

Many wealthy individuals are already buying land to avail of the generous capital taxation benefits for transferring wealth to the next generation; they are an important segment of the market.

Maybe the traditional low return on investment in Irish land may no longer be a deterrent to investors and pension funds placing funds into Irish farm businesses via land purchase. Watch this space.

The environment, in particular the mandatory greenhouse gas reductions and ability of trees, peat bogs and grass to sequester carbon is another demand area projected for land in the coming years.

Commercial forestry has traditionally put a floor on marginal land prices, but competition for this land is on the way.

The profitable enterprise sectors of dairy and equine are the floor to the land market. They will continue to dominate the majority of purchases of quality agricultural land, but the hobby farmer will always provide competition for certain desirable holdings near towns and cities and properties with sea views.

Cash from development land sales and compulsory purchase (CPO) of land by local authorities in the 2000s has all dried up and is no longer influencing the market.

The composition of the new government, particularly the weakened position of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, who traditionally defended landowners, will have a big influence on policy decisions for this category of land.

It appears land will be required for development, in particular to build houses but also by CPO for roads (or train tracks and bicycle lanes!).

However, will it be profitable for developers to purchase and develop? Who will fund it? What will be the level of tax? Will there be an extension of compulsory purchase legislation, ie, a ‘use it or lose it’ clause just like Basic Payment Scheme entitlements?

All big questions for the new government.

Brexit, pandemic or the new recession, it looks like the Irish agricultural land market can weather all the storms, but then agriculture always did do well in times of war — maybe the traditional rules of economics apply after all.





Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants and land agents; mike@bradygroup.ie