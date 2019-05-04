Farm Ireland
No expense was spared on 74ac bloodstock breeding complex on the market in prime Limerick location

 

The residential stud farm is located in Castleshane, close to Adare and Croagh
The residential stud farm is located in Castleshane, close to Adare and Croagh
Jim O'Brien

The day after I visited Castleshane Stud near Adare in Co Limerick, I realised I had cut silage there in my youth. At that time it was a beef and dairy farm but has since been transformed into an immaculate 74ac residential stud with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

Located on the main N21 Limerick to Tralee road, 4.5km from Adare and 23km from Limerick city, it is on the private treaty market and guided by Goffs Country at €2.1m.

Approached through an impressive double gateway finished in cut stone a short avenue leads to two substantial houses that need modernisation. Behind the houses are equestrian and canine facilities that lack for nothing surrounded by 74ac of the best of ground. Laid out in pristine paddocks, hedged by hornbeam and beech, the land is serviced by gravel roadways as wide as a public road.

The stud was developed by a Kerry native who, along with his brother, did very well in the construction business in England. They both left home on the Limerick-Kerry border in their early teens and built up one of the most reputable construction companies in the UK.

The property at Adare was a labour of love for one of the brothers, who bought it when it was still a beef and dairy farm. He demolished all the farm buildings and rebuilt the yard turning it into an equestrian dream. The horse and greyhound enthusiast maintained a deep interest in Castleshane until he passed away in the not too distant past. One of two Limerick properties owned by the family, the Adare holding is now being sold on.

The property is described by Andrew Nolan of Goff's as "an exceptional turnkey breeding complex", and this is no word of exaggeration. Farm manager Jimmy Relihan takes me on a tour of the facilities. The main building is an enormous purpose-built American barn housing 21 boxes, two foaling boxes a tack room, feed room and all the other facilities needed for a top class equine breeding enterprise.

The pasture and paddocks are laid out in thirteen paddocks all numbered and gated with modern gates. They include six turnout paddocks and three one acre paddocks for yearlings. The divisions are fenced by beech, hornbeam, stud rail and topwire.

The main road runs along the front of the property while access to the Clonshire road at the rear is through a gateway and along a right of way.

Greyhounds

Other facilities include a six-animal horse walker, a lunging ring and a parade ring where the yearlings bred on the farm were paraded for sale. There are two all-weather rings covered with tarmac and woodchip along with loading ramps suitable for horseboxes or lorries. The late owner also had a great interest in greyhounds and the yard includes a kennel complex along with indoor and outdoor exercise areas, a two furlong greyhound sand gallop with a sprinkler system and three outdoor paddocks.

The two dwelling houses were part of the original property.

The more modern of the two has accommodation that includes an entrance hallway, a reception area/sun room, two reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room, a guest WC and an ensuite downstairs bedroom. Upstairs are two ensuite bedrooms.

A basement area houses the boiler and oil tank along with the water infrastructure that includes a water pump and a water softener.

The second house is more traditional and includes an entrance hall, a reception area, two reception rooms, a kitchen, utility and a guest WC along with a downstairs bedroom. The first floor accommodation includes a family bathroom and five bedrooms.

Overall, Castleshane is an ideal stud farm in a strong equestrian area suitable for a range of equestrian operations.

