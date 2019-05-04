No expense was spared on 74ac bloodstock breeding complex on the market in prime Limerick location

The day after I visited Castleshane Stud near Adare in Co Limerick, I realised I had cut silage there in my youth. At that time it was a beef and dairy farm but has since been transformed into an immaculate 74ac residential stud with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

Located on the main N21 Limerick to Tralee road, 4.5km from Adare and 23km from Limerick city, it is on the private treaty market and guided by Goffs Country at €2.1m.

Approached through an impressive double gateway finished in cut stone a short avenue leads to two substantial houses that need modernisation. Behind the houses are equestrian and canine facilities that lack for nothing surrounded by 74ac of the best of ground. Laid out in pristine paddocks, hedged by hornbeam and beech, the land is serviced by gravel roadways as wide as a public road.

The stud was developed by a Kerry native who, along with his brother, did very well in the construction business in England. They both left home on the Limerick-Kerry border in their early teens and built up one of the most reputable construction companies in the UK.

The property at Adare was a labour of love for one of the brothers, who bought it when it was still a beef and dairy farm. He demolished all the farm buildings and rebuilt the yard turning it into an equestrian dream. The horse and greyhound enthusiast maintained a deep interest in Castleshane until he passed away in the not too distant past. One of two Limerick properties owned by the family, the Adare holding is now being sold on.

The property is described by Andrew Nolan of Goff's as "an exceptional turnkey breeding complex", and this is no word of exaggeration. Farm manager Jimmy Relihan takes me on a tour of the facilities. The main building is an enormous purpose-built American barn housing 21 boxes, two foaling boxes a tack room, feed room and all the other facilities needed for a top class equine breeding enterprise.

The pasture and paddocks are laid out in thirteen paddocks all numbered and gated with modern gates. They include six turnout paddocks and three one acre paddocks for yearlings. The divisions are fenced by beech, hornbeam, stud rail and topwire.

The main road runs along the front of the property while access to the Clonshire road at the rear is through a gateway and along a right of way.