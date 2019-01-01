West Kerry grazing and tourism farm may fetch €1m

In a previous life I used to spend two weeks of every summer on the Dingle Peninsula in the Gaeltacht of Corca Dhuibhne. It left me with sweet memories and an abiding love of the language. It seems almost strange to be writing about the sale of land in such a magical place.

Éamonn McQuinn is the man handling the sale of a 60ac residential farm at Gleann Loic in Dun Chaoin or Dunquin, west of Ballyferriter and overlooking the Blasket Islands.

Off the R559 and 15km west of Dingle, the land rises up behind the pier at Dun Chaoin and the famous

Krugers’ pub climbing to a height known as Mount Eagle looking out over the Atlantic.

The setting is spectacular in sight of An Blascaod Mór and not far from the Ionad Oidhreachta or the interpretative centre dedicated to the Blaskets.

The residence on the holding is accessed by an avenue from the public road leading to the farmstead at the middle of the holding. A substantial two-storey house with an extension to the rear of the dwelling is in good condition throughout with accommodation that includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, a sitting room and a TV room.

The view of the Blasket Islands in the distance

Like all traditional farmhouses it has an orchard close by the house populated by apple and pear trees.

An older dwelling no longer in use is also located on the farmyard and, given the popularity of the area in terms of tourists and people seeking to immerse themselves in the Irish language, the building should have development potential.