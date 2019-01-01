Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

West Kerry grazing and tourism farm may fetch €1m

The house and yard at Gleann Loic
The house and yard at Gleann Loic

Jim O’Brien

In a previous life I used to spend two weeks of every summer on the Dingle Peninsula in the Gaeltacht of Corca Dhuibhne. It left me with sweet memories and an abiding love of the language. It seems almost strange to be writing about the sale of land in such a magical place.

Éamonn McQuinn is the man handling the sale of a 60ac residential farm at Gleann Loic in Dun Chaoin or Dunquin, west of Ballyferriter and overlooking the Blasket Islands.

Off the R559 and 15km west of Dingle, the land rises up behind the pier at Dun Chaoin and the famous

Krugers’ pub climbing to a height known as Mount Eagle looking out over the Atlantic.

The setting is spectacular in sight of An Blascaod Mór and not far from the Ionad Oidhreachta or the interpretative centre dedicated to the Blaskets.

The residence on the holding is accessed by an avenue from the public road leading to the farmstead at the middle of the holding. A substantial two-storey house with an extension to the rear of the dwelling is in good condition throughout with accommodation that includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, a sitting room and a TV room.

The view of the Blasket Islands in the distance
The view of the Blasket Islands in the distance

Like all traditional farmhouses it has an orchard close by the house populated by apple and pear trees.

An older dwelling no longer in use is also located on the farmyard and, given the popularity of the area in terms of tourists and people seeking to immerse themselves in the Irish language, the building should have development potential.

Also Read

The substantial modern farmyard set on an extensive concrete apron includes a three-column slatted shed.

The place also has planning permission for a sheep house with capacity for 100 sheep.

This permission is in place since 2017.

Grazing

Older farm buildings include a round roof shed with double lean-to and a range of dated but useful stone outbuildings.

In total about 40ac of the land is good quality grazing ground with around 20ac of good mountain land.

Up to 500 trees have been planted around the bounds giving good shelter. A 4ac commonage share is included in the sale.

According to Eamonn McQuinn, the property has potential on a number of levels, from the perspective of farming, rural tourism, heritage and language tourism.

Mr McQuinn points out that land in this area is rarely seen on the market and given its potential in terms of tourism and development a price tag of €1m seems appropriate for this property.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 14ac residential farm in Donegal has an asking price of €85,000

Fancy living the good life? 4 small holdings that won't break the bank

North Roscommon holding ready for lift-off
The residence in Garranard has an extension to the rear and could do with modernisation

Strong bidding sees compact Mayo farm beat its guide price
The 104ac at Gehanstown in Meath sold as an entire

Christmas crackers - two successful farm auctions in Meath
Luggala Roundstone, Co Wicklow: €28m

State will only buy 5,000ac Luggala Estate if price falls 'within a certain...
The land near Tramore can be ploughed and grazed almost to the water’s edge

77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise
The period residence, which was built in the 1780s, needs modernisation

Take the plunge in Wicklow - A swimming pool is part of the package with a...


Top Stories

Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland looks to Middle East and Asia for growth
Using his loaf: 'I am keen to feed the masses and there are already plans for expansion,' says Eoin Cluskey of Bread Nation

How the dough in organic bread rising fast
Stock picture

IFA official: 'North Dublin a template for tackling rural crime in Kerry'
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Politicians urged to seal acceptable Brexit deal by UFU chief

Previous generation’s inspired decision on forestry has reaped rewards for this...
Describing the suckler beef herd as the cornerstone of the Irish beef sector is not just a tagline

Cormac Healy: Processors have delivered on measures to boost returns...
Padraic Greenan from Ardaghey in Co Monaghan

'You might have been expecting it but it’s still a shocking bad feeling when TB...