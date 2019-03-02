Tristan Kingston of Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty is handling the sale of a 28ac non-residential farm holding at Clooncugger, Caheragh 15 minutes from both Skibbereen and Drimoleague in West Cork. The private treaty sale is guided at €200,000, or about €7,000/ac

Tristan Kingston of Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty is handling the sale of a 28ac non-residential farm holding at Clooncugger, Caheragh 15 minutes from both Skibbereen and Drimoleague in West Cork. The private treaty sale is guided at €200,000, or about €7,000/ac

My fascination with placenames was stirred by the name of this townland, Clooncugger. With 'cluain' meaning meadow and 'cogar' the word for whisper, the name could mean 'The Meadow of the Whisper' or 'The Whispering Meadow' - how charming and intriguing.

The holding is all in grass and is described as good summer grazing that has been let for a number of years. Laid out in two natural divisions, the public road divides the property into a 9.5ac piece and an 18.5ac piece, both of which have good road frontage. Both parcels contain portions of heavier ground.

The lands are currently laid out mainly in pasture and are securely fenced on the outer boundaries, with both in single fields internally.

According to Mr Kingston this is an easily managed holding that would make an excellent addition to an existing farm or a fine hobby farm. Given the shortage of land for fodder and grazing in the dairy sector it is to be expected that this place will attract wide attention.

I'm sure there is much local talk about who might buy these whispering meadows.

West Cork summer grazing guided at €7,000 per acre