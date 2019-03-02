Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 2 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

West Cork summer grazing guided at €7,000 per acre

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Tristan Kingston of Hodnett Forde, Clonakilty is handling the sale of a 28ac non-residential farm holding at Clooncugger, Caheragh 15 minutes from both Skibbereen and Drimoleague in West Cork. The private treaty sale is guided at €200,000, or about €7,000/ac

My fascination with placenames was stirred by the name of this townland, Clooncugger. With 'cluain' meaning meadow and 'cogar' the word for whisper, the name could mean 'The Meadow of the Whisper' or 'The Whispering Meadow' - how charming and intriguing.

The holding is all in grass and is described as good summer grazing that has been let for a number of years. Laid out in two natural divisions, the public road divides the property into a 9.5ac piece and an 18.5ac piece, both of which have good road frontage. Both parcels contain portions of heavier ground.

The lands are currently laid out mainly in pasture and are securely fenced on the outer boundaries, with both in single fields internally.

According to Mr Kingston this is an easily managed holding that would make an excellent addition to an existing farm or a fine hobby farm. Given the shortage of land for fodder and grazing in the dairy sector it is to be expected that this place will attract wide attention.

I'm sure there is much local talk about who might buy these whispering meadows.

West Cork summer grazing guided at €7,000 per acre

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The house near Eyrecourt in east Galway has been fully refurbished

Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential...

Midlands residential 60ac farm guided at €450,000
Stock photo

It's a battle in Ballybrophy as land hungry dairy farmers vie for acres
An aerial view of the Clonee lands

€1.95m for 39 acres in Clonee with residential potential
Image: Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella

Young couple secure 91ac holding for €1.42m in bidding marathon to...
The farm is laid out in a series of 12 fields and divided by a central roadway.

Dairy farmer pays €18,000/ac for prime Cork holding
2018 was a difficult year to arrive at a market summary in terms of the land market

Less people buying farms for 'love of the land', says auctioneer


Top Stories

Stephen McCormack in Kitale, Meath

Harvesting green gold from the fields of Meath
Members of Wicklow Uplands Council and the SUAS Operational Group meeting with Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle and SUAS participants on the Glassamullen Commonage.

Working together for the common good of the hills
Former barber Joseph Woulfe with his uncle and neighbour Alan Woulfe on his farm at Quilty in county Clare. Photograph of John Kelly.

Mobile barber aims to cut beef processors down to size
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

'Brexit bailout for farmers to affect rural broadband'
Garda stock

Man who died in Glinsk farm accident named locally
Angel Versetti

From farm to fork...This blockchain startup uses sensors to...
Anaerobic digester

Climate action plan will be 'more carrot than stick' for farmers