Walk-in Cork holding with big farm payments

Jim O'Brien

A superb 101ac grass farm at Leamlara, near Cork City, with accommodation for up to 150 cattle, is on the market at €11,500/ac. The holding comes with farm payments of €16,500 per annum that include greening. Offers to CCM auctioneers are currently running at €1.17m and close on Friday, October 4.

Located 13km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel, 8km from Watergrasshill and 11km from Carrigtwohill, the holding is all in one 101ac field, with substantial road frontage giving plenty of access to the holding.

With the required planning permission, it could be transformed into a residential property.

The layout affords any new owner the freedom to farm it as he or she chooses, be it for cattle, crops or dairy.

Indeed, it is already set up for the latter with a central roadway system and paddocking in place.

Electricity is supplied to the farm with water coming from a private well.

The ground is described by Martin Lonergan of CCM as excellent quality land in perfect order and a set up that is made for dairying.

Outbuildings

The outbuildings (below) include an A-roofed slatted shed; a four-column round-roofed shed with double-breasted lean-tos at either side; a feed silo and a storage shed. Other facilities include a hay-barn, cattle handling pens, a crush and a large silage slab.

There is keen interest in the holding from across the sectors, with €1.17m currently on board and rising.

According to the selling agent, farmers will recognise the opportunity to purchase a ready-made farm with substantial payments as unique.

Keen bidding is expected to continue until offers close at 3pm on Friday, October 4.

