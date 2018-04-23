Farm Ireland
Video: Tipp residential holding sells for €775,000 under the hammer

Farm at Clareen, Cashel described as a superb holding with good land and a single storey residence
Farm at Clareen, Cashel described as a superb holding with good land and a single storey residence

A 71ac residential holding at Clareen, Cashel in Co Tipperary sold at auction during the week making a total of €775,000.

Located 10 minutes north of Cashel the farm is described as a superb holding with good land and a single storey residence in need of substantial refurbishment. In a sale jointly handled by GVM Limerick and Cashel Marts it was offered for sale in two lots with the first lot made up of the house on 33ac.

This part of the farm is laid out in eight fields and according to GVM’s Tom Crosse has excellent road frontage.

It comes with a range of dated but useful out-offices along with an electricity supply and a septic tank. At auction this portion opened at €300,000 and initially attracted the attention of four bidders going on the market at €420,000.

With two bidders remaining the property went on to sell for €470,000 when it was bought by an adjoining dairy farmer.

The second lot is made up of 38ac of good quality ground.

This portion again is laid out in eight fields but without road frontage with access from a lane.

This is described as good south Tipperary ground with plenty of potential. On the day it opened at €180,000 when an initial posse of three bidders drove the price to €260,000 at which point it was put on the market.

With two bidders remaining the hammer finally fell at €305,000 when it was bought by a farmer adjacent to the holding.

Online Editors

