VIDEO: Stunning footage of this Cahir period house with 140ac - with a guide price of €1.9m

If, like many of us, you've been watching RTE One's latest interiors show The Great House Revival and are feeling inspired - and flush enough - to embark on your own restoration, the perfect project awaits you in Co Tipperary.

Kilmoyler House is a three-storey early Georgian property slap in the centre of 140 lush acres of farmland, 7km or so from the market town of Cahir and its Norman castle, and less than 20km from the M8. It was built in 1763 by the Butlers of Ormond as a hunting lodge.

The estate has all the trimmings you could wish for in a period property, a three-acre walled garden, complete with dove cote, and a pretty courtyard of stables, coach houses and former staff quarters, all now in various stages of repair. There is a bull paddock, with 10 acres of planted oak, a 'quarry field', where an old lime kiln sits overgrown with alder and ivy, a huge pasture in front of the house, a cider orchard, the chapel field, and extensive rights to fish on the River Aherlow that skirts along one side of the grounds.

The kitchen can be accessed from the garden room or the hallway and is to the rear of the house. The proportions are elegant at Kilmoyler House and the rooms are filled with light.

But since the owner died two years ago, Kilmoyler House has been empty. And now, says Thomasina Barron, the owner's daughter, who grew up in the house and whose family have lived there for four generations, "We want someone to buy it, to live in it, to do it up and spend the millions that we never had, and for it to be lived in". Over the years, she and her siblings have carried out essential work to maintain the listed property. The family's connection with Kilmoyler House began when Thomasina's great-great uncle, William Byrne, known as 'the Yank', returned from the United States where he had made his fortune as a merchant in the American Civil War. "He bought this house and another called Belleville, over towards Dundrum, and he eventually gave this house to his sister." That sister was Thomasina's great grandmother Eliza and she married Paddy Barron.