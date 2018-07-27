Epics, sagas and legends are usually built around long journeys in search of a lost paradise or fabled treasure but the most precious jewel of all is often found on one's own doorstep. I discovered such a jewel last week a few kilometres from me and across the road from a garage and fuel merchant that supplies a lot of my fossil fuel needs.

Epics, sagas and legends are usually built around long journeys in search of a lost paradise or fabled treasure but the most precious jewel of all is often found on one's own doorstep. I discovered such a jewel last week a few kilometres from me and across the road from a garage and fuel merchant that supplies a lot of my fossil fuel needs.

VIDEO: Spectacular country estate on the shores of Lough Derg on the market with two lodges on 116ac of woodland

Fort Henry is a Georgian house with two lodges on 116ac of woodland, parkland, grazing and gardens on the shores of Lough Derg about 4km from Ballina in Co Tipperary, across the river from Killaloe in Co Clare and 7km from the M7 Motorway at Birdhill.

I had no idea such a property existed until it came on the market.

In a private treaty sale handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh the transaction is guided at €2.75m.

The property is reached by a number of long avenues and is on a magnificent site with 465m of frontage on to the River Shannon after it leaves Killaloe. The origin of the house is unclear but it was acquired by the Henry family in the 1830s.

Its first Henry occupant, Captain Charles Henry was the second son of John Henry, one of the wealthiest men in Ireland at that time.

In the middle of the last century the property was acquired by Brendan O'Regan, the man credited with revolutionising Shannon Airport around his pioneering concept of duty-free shopping.

On the back of that success and using Shannon as a base he revolutionised tourism in the region developing Bunratty Castle, Knappogue and the Bunratty Folk park as iconic tourist attractions.