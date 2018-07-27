Farm Ireland
VIDEO: Spectacular country estate on the shores of Lough Derg on the market with two lodges on 116ac of woodland

Landed gentry, a native entrepreneur and an Arab prince have been past owners

Fort Henry was once home to Brendan O'Regan whose duty-free shopping concept transformed Shannon Airport
The estate includes 73ac of parkland and broadleaf plantations
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Epics, sagas and legends are usually built around long journeys in search of a lost paradise or fabled treasure but the most precious jewel of all is often found on one's own doorstep. I discovered such a jewel last week a few kilometres from me and across the road from a garage and fuel merchant that supplies a lot of my fossil fuel needs.

Fort Henry is a Georgian house with two lodges on 116ac of woodland, parkland, grazing and gardens on the shores of Lough Derg about 4km from Ballina in Co Tipperary, across the river from Killaloe in Co Clare and 7km from the M7 Motorway at Birdhill.

I had no idea such a property existed until it came on the market.

In a private treaty sale handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh the transaction is guided at €2.75m.

The property is reached by a number of long avenues and is on a magnificent site with 465m of frontage on to the River Shannon after it leaves Killaloe. The origin of the house is unclear but it was acquired by the Henry family in the 1830s.

Its first Henry occupant, Captain Charles Henry was the second son of John Henry, one of the wealthiest men in Ireland at that time.

In the middle of the last century the property was acquired by Brendan O'Regan, the man credited with revolutionising Shannon Airport around his pioneering concept of duty-free shopping.

On the back of that success and using Shannon as a base he revolutionised tourism in the region developing Bunratty Castle, Knappogue and the Bunratty Folk park as iconic tourist attractions.

Also Read

In the 1970s Fort Henry was acquired by an Arabian prince who has used it as a summer home since then. His family is now selling the property. The estate and houses are in immaculate condition, it is clear that the prince spared nothing when it came to the upkeep of his Irish home.

The extensive lawns and gardens are manicured to perfection. A wide range of rose beds are in perfect condition, the lawns sweep down to the river and are kept in golf green repair while a walled garden produces all the fruit and vegetables required by the house.

The land is comprised of almost 73ac of planted broadleaf, the grazing ground comes to 22ac while the house and grounds cover 18.5ac with a farmyard covering 1ac.

Farmyard

The farmyard is perhaps the most unused part of the property and is made up of a large, five column A-roofed shed, a three column hay barn with lean-to, a five bay storage space and a wood shed. There are also some dated cattle handling facilities.

The main house is an amazing array of elegant reception rooms, along with a sunroom, an enclosed verandah, bedrooms and gathering spaces along with an intimate library and a kitchen at the centre of the house. The kitchen is the one space that could clearly do with modernisation.

Each room is characterised by high ceilings, sash windows and ornate fireplaces.

The main drawing room has a magnificent bay window overlooking the river while the master bedroom suite upstairs mirrors the shape and layout.

All in all there are six reception spaces, seven bedrooms, six ensuite bathrooms, two guest WCs, a utility room, a main hallway and a lobby.

A guest cottage adjacent to the house has three bedrooms along with a communal bathroom an ensuite bathroom, an entrance hall and a living area. A more extensive mews close to the main house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an entrance hall, kitchen and two living rooms.

The house is built within metres of the river and where its own sheltered jetty protects the boat house.

The garden features a stream and a canal traversed by a lovely arched wooden bridge.

According to the selling agents, the property would be an ideal boutique hotel given its location and facilities but it may also be bought as a substantial family home.

