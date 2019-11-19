Video: Prime Premier land guiding €20,000/ac

About 7km from Cashel and the M8, the holding is laid out in seven fields divided by stone walls and high-quality hedgerow protected with stud-rail fencing.

A compact equestrian property with tillage and livestock potential extending to 32ac at Railstown, Cashel is sure to grab interest. It is guided for sale by private treaty at €640,000.

Some of the most expensive land in the country has been sold in the southern reaches of the Premier county in recent years.

The place is serviced by hardcore roadways, giving access to all the paddocks, which in turn are accessed by spacious gateways.

According to Pat Quirke of selling agents PF Quirke, the land is of the highest quality and has been developed to stud-farm standard; it is in the heart of Tipperary horse country close to Ballydoyle Racing stables.

The property had planning permission (now expired) for a large, detached house, and some basic infrastructure is already in place for this.

The yard area is on an extensive hard-core surface at the centre of the farm and includes two dry storage sheds that could be converted for use as stables.

The place has extensive road frontage and three access points from the public roads, with the main entrance consisting of stone walls and electric gates.

Pat Quirke says the €20,000/ac price reflects the work that has been done on the property.

"The man who owns it had intended to build a house and live here but he subsequently bought a place elsewhere and uses this as an out-farm," he explains.

"With extensive road frontage, electric gates, superb land and a glorious setting, it would be ideal for use as a small stud or for the development of a prestige residential holding."

