Sunday 11 November 2018

Video: Peninsular living in the heart of west cork

Jim O'Brien

If you ever fancied owning a property on a peninsula, then a traditional farmhouse painted in an eye-catching blue on 5ac at Coolbawn, Blind Strand, near Courtmacsherry in West Cork could be as near as you will get.

The renovated house, with a series of outbuildings on the Blind Strand Peninsula, is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €335,000. Located almost 5km from Courtmacsherry, the property is 25km from Bandon and 56km from Cork City.

Surrounded by the sea on three sides, the holding is in a spectacular setting facing the coast but in the shelter of Courtmacsherry Bay.

The house is a three-bedroom traditional farmhouse renovated to a high standard with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a study on the first floor, while the ground floor is home to a front porch, a sitting room, living room and a kitchen/dining area.

Out of doors is a series of outbuildings and stores, including a spacious workshop. Across the road from the house is a boat slip, while to the rear of the 5ac of land is a pebble beach. In the centre of the land is a disused quarry.

Auctioneer Henry O’Leary says the property would make an ideal hobby farm or a wonderful holiday home.

Online Editors

