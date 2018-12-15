The current TV advertisements for the Lotto feature a 'winner' seeking to spend some of his new-found fortune on an island shopping spree.

Video: Entire island comes with six cottages, a house, livestock sheds - all for €6.75m

The destinations represented on the ads are generally sun-kissed and far-off, where the sea is turquoise and the sky is forever blue.

Should I be so lucky as to land a massive jackpot any time soon, and if I am minded to buy my own island, I won't need a plane to carry me where I want to go.

I'll drive to Schull in West Cork and take a short boat ride to Horse Island.

The main house is finished to a very high standard

Horse Island in Roaring Water Bay is for sale in its entire 157ac glory. The privately-owned spot is home to six cottages and a main house, all in impeccable order and finished to the highest standard with the main house extending to 4,500 sq ft.

Other facilities include livestock sheds, storage spaces, a modern pier, a boathouse and a helicopter landing pad. The private treaty sale is handled jointly by Colliers International and by Ron Krueger of Volker and Engels, Kinsale. The price is guided at €6.75m.

The island was known for copper mining in Victorian times and the population reached its height in 1841 when the place was home to 137 people. The remains of the mining village are still visible.

The current owner bought out all the landowners over a number of years and took on an ambitious building programme resulting in the perfect island retreat. At one point, a herd of Kobi cattle was reared on the land.