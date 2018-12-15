Farm Ireland
Video: Entire island comes with six cottages, a house, livestock sheds - all for €6.75m

Horse Island spans 157 acres off the coast of West Cork
The main house is finished to a very high standard
Jim O'Brien

The current TV advertisements for the Lotto feature a 'winner' seeking to spend some of his new-found fortune on an island shopping spree.

The destinations represented on the ads are generally sun-kissed and far-off, where the sea is turquoise and the sky is forever blue.

Should I be so lucky as to land a massive jackpot any time soon, and if I am minded to buy my own island, I won't need a plane to carry me where I want to go.

I'll drive to Schull in West Cork and take a short boat ride to Horse Island.

Horse Island in Roaring Water Bay is for sale in its entire 157ac glory. The privately-owned spot is home to six cottages and a main house, all in impeccable order and finished to the highest standard with the main house extending to 4,500 sq ft.

Other facilities include livestock sheds, storage spaces, a modern pier, a boathouse and a helicopter landing pad. The private treaty sale is handled jointly by Colliers International and by Ron Krueger of Volker and Engels, Kinsale. The price is guided at €6.75m.

The island was known for copper mining in Victorian times and the population reached its height in 1841 when the place was home to 137 people. The remains of the mining village are still visible.

The current owner bought out all the landowners over a number of years and took on an ambitious building programme resulting in the perfect island retreat. At one point, a herd of Kobi cattle was reared on the land.

The island can be reached by boat from a wide range of coves, piers and ports on the mainland, the nearest being Dreenatra. The Baltimore Ferry can be requested to transport machinery, oil delivery trucks and livestock.

Electricity supply is generated by a combination of diesel and wind turbines and water is supplied by an aquifer located 400ft below the ocean floor.

According to Callum Bain of Colliers International, most of the island was owned by a German family prior to its being bought by the current owner, Dublin financier Adrian Fitzgibbons.

"Adrian took up where the German family left off. He bought out any remaining landowners and completed the building and renovations projects the previous owners had planned or begun," Mr Bain explained.

The design, layout and standard of work in all the houses has to be seen to be believed. The main house is large without being imposing. It exploits the light, the views and the ambience of the island in a spectacular yet sensitive manner.

The spacious living room has double-height ceilings with a mezzanine floor, while the panoramic windows command marvellous views over to Cape Clear Island and Fastnet Rock Lighthouse.

"Sitting in the sitting room in the evening and looking out, you can see the flare from Fastnet Lighthouse lighting up the night. It is an amazing spot," said Mr Bain.

The house is comprised of a main living area and a guest wing separated from the owner's accommodation. This latter includes a large kitchen/dining area which also affords great views from all angles. The first floor in this portion of the house includes the master ensuite bedroom, a dressing room, a study and access to a roof terrace.

At the other side of the house are five guest bedrooms, two of which are located on the ground floor along with a bathroom, while three further bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor.

A decked courtyard to the rear of the house, designed for outdoor entertaining and relaxation, comes with sheltered seating, barbecue facilities and a pizza oven. Other outbuildings include storage spaces and a wine cellar.

There are a further six houses on the island, including two two-bedroom houses, two three-bedroom houses and two one-bedroom cottages. These are all newly built or rebuilt with open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas and set on their own sites at various places on the island.

An internal road system links all the houses, facilities and natural features of the island, including its three sandy beaches. Among the other amenities of note is a 150ft pier, a boathouse with a large storage area, livestock shed, a helicopter pad, a tennis court, a games house and a gym.

"This is among the best islands off the Irish coast," said Mr Bain. "I like to sail so I have visited a lot of them, but there is nothing to compare with Horse Island for the quality of the accommodation and the amenities."

