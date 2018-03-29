An 86ac residential farm at Moonaloughra, Burncourt in Co Tipperary located between Mitchelstown and Cahir sold under the hammer of Wexford auctioneer David Quinn last week. An adjoining farmer paid €570,000 for the property.

VIDEO: Big holding of strong south Tipperary land sells for €70k over the guide

Located 1km from Burncourt the farm has the Galtees at one side and the Comeraghs at the other.

The farmstead is reached by a shared private avenue that ends at the farm gate. The place hasn't been inhabited for a long time and the land has been let in recent years. The traditional hip-roofed, two-storey farmhouse is in need of complete refurbishment. The yard is traditional, consisting of a three-column haybarn walled and floored as a silage pit with a lean-to containing 26 cubicles.

A series of older slated stone buildings in varied states of disrepair make up the rest of the out offices. The land is mainly made up of good grazing ground laid out in about 20 fields divided by traditional hedgerow, some of it well kept.