VIDEO: A farming gem perched over the southern capital guided at €2.4m

It was a beautiful evening in the southern capital as I made my way from Cork’s south side to its northern reaches.

My destination was the lovely Rathpeacon House at Killeens, Rathpeacon on 77ac of elevated ground off the Mallow road and overlooking Gurranabraher and Blackpool.

Located 3.5km from the city centre, and 2.5km from Blackpool, the property is 12km from Cork Airport. A lovely old gated entrance leads to a meandering and climbing avenue that winds its way to the residence through lovely parkland

dotted with fine stands of trees. The two-storey Georgian house has powerful views over the land and looks across at the outskirts of north side Cork. In the 1870s it was home to one John Davis who owned 3,000ac of land in Cork. It was later owned by a cattle-exporting family. The current owners lived there since 1975 and the property is the subject of an executor sale.