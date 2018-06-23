Farm Ireland
VIDEO: A farming gem perched over the southern capital guided at €2.4m

The 77ac residential farm is located at Rathpeacon, 3.5km from Cork city
Jim O’Brien

It was a beautiful evening in the southern capital as I made my way from Cork’s south side to its northern reaches.

My destination was the lovely Rathpeacon House  at Killeens, Rathpeacon on 77ac of elevated ground off the Mallow road and overlooking Gurranabraher and Blackpool.

Located 3.5km from the city centre, and 2.5km from Blackpool, the property is 12km from Cork Airport.

A lovely old gated entrance leads to a meandering and climbing avenue that winds its way to the residence through lovely parkland

dotted with fine stands of trees. The two-storey Georgian house has powerful views over the land and looks across at the outskirts of north side Cork.

In the 1870s it was home to one John Davis who owned 3,000ac of land in Cork. It was later owned by a cattle-exporting family. The current owners lived there since 1975 and the property is the subject of an executor sale.

Of Georgian vintage, Rathpeacon has bright and well-lit spacious reception rooms, with high ceilings and ornate plasterwork. The downstairs accommodation includes an elegant hallway leading to the drawing room and the dining room with bay windows overlooking the lawns and across to the city. There are examples of ornate plasterwork throughout in centrepieces and coving.

The breakfast room/kitchen is a lovely cosy space while across the hallway is the office. There is also a guest WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, two smaller bedrooms and the family bathroom with a separate WC.

Elevated ground

To the rear of the house are  storage sheds and a coach house that are in good repair, while to the side is a lovely garden area. Further away from the house and fronting the Old Mallow road is the original farmyard.

The land is fine elevated dry ground with a rich sward of grass. There is frontage onto two roads with double frontage onto the Old Mallow Road where a 35ac parcel is located across the road from the rest.

The property can be bought as an entire or in a number of lots with the house on 33ac guided at €1.68m. The second lot, an 8.8ac field between the residence and the Old Mallow Road, is guided at €150,000. The 35ac parcel divided from the rest by the road and backing onto the railway line is guided at €580,000.

The entire is guided at €2.4m by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

Online Editors

