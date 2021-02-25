Farming

Versatile Cork farm expected to reel in the buyers at €16,000/ac

A 61.5ac holding located near Bandon is suitable for grazing, tillage or dairy and also comes with river frontage and fishing rights

Located between Inishannon and Bandon, the holding is laid out in14 fields bounded by traditional hedgerows. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The hinterland of Bandon in Co Cork is home to a productive and progressive farming sector. Some fine farms in the area have come to the market of late and attracted good prices.

The latest arrival is a 61.5ac residential holding in tillage and grass with road frontage and river frontage. It is guided at €1m or around €16,000/ac.

Located between Inishannon and Bandon, and 20 minutes from Cork city, the holding is described as well-sheltered land laid out in about 14 fields bounded by traditional hedgerow.

