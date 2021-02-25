Versatile Cork farm expected to reel in the buyers at €16,000/ac

Located between Inishannon and Bandon, the holding is laid out in14 fields bounded by traditional hedgerows.

The hinterland of Bandon in Co Cork is home to a productive and progressive farming sector. Some fine farms in the area have come to the market of late and attracted good prices.

The latest arrival is a 61.5ac residential holding in tillage and grass with road frontage and river frontage. It is guided at €1m or around €16,000/ac.

Located between Inishannon and Bandon, and 20 minutes from Cork city, the holding is described as well-sheltered land laid out in about 14 fields bounded by traditional hedgerow.

In the main, the land is good level ground suitable for grazing and tillage. About 18ac was in maize and the rest is in grass. It is in good heart and has been rented for some time to a local dairy farmer. Expand Close The house and yard are located at the centre of the farm and require total renovation / Facebook

Whatsapp The house and yard are located at the centre of the farm and require total renovation A two-storey farmhouse and a range of outbuildings, reached by an avenue from the Bandon to Inishannon road, are located at the centre of the holding. The house and farm buildings are in a state of near dereliction and will require total renovation. This holding can be sold in one or three lots which all have separate access to the river and access to the road. Dairy and beef Auctioneer Ernest Forde of selling agents, Hodnett Forde of Clonakilty, says the property will be of interest to a range of customers, including dairy and beef farmers. The place would also form a good basis for a standalone starter enterprise or as a hobby farm. Mr Forde describes the location as a much sought-after area, with the added attraction of access to a scenic section of the River Bandon with fishing rights included. Expand Close The holding includes fishing rights on the Bandon River / Facebook

Whatsapp The holding includes fishing rights on the Bandon River The residence and outbuildings on 12ac can be sold as one lot. This section has avenue access to the road and frontage on to the River Bandon. A parcel of c28.5ac with good road frontage and river frontage forms the second lot. The third lot is a 21ac piece with 18ac in maize – it fronts the river at one end and has decent road frontage at the other. The entire will also be offered for sale in a transaction jointly handled by Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde and Eamonn O’Brien of CCM.