Versatile 104ac Tipperary farm on market for €15,000/ac

Anyone who travels the N52 will know that it snakes its way across the heart of the country through the patchwork of land types that make up much of the state’s productive ground.

It has everything except mountain land. Travelling north-east of Nenagh the farms are made up of fine stretches of ground that include tillage, grazing, dairy and equestrian.

A 104ac farm with a range of farm buildings at Ballyrourke, Borrisokane is to be sold at auction in early April with a guide price of €15,000/ac.

Just outside the village of Borrisokane, between the N52 and N65 to Birr and Portumna respectively, the holding is about 20km from Nenagh.

Expand Close The Borrisokane farm can be bought as an entire or in three lots. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Borrisokane farm can be bought as an entire or in three lots.

It has double frontage on to the Borrisokane-Eglish road that divides it into two lots, while the yard is accessed by a separate avenue from another minor road.

The main lot is made up of 74ac that includes the yard, and at the other is a 30ac portion made up of 16ac of good grazing ground and 14ac of softer ground and bog.

It is also available as the entire. According to Michael Harty of Central Auctions the farm is made up of versatile ground suitable for all farming purposes.

“It was bought by the current owner 50 years ago and at that time it was under tillage,” Mr Harty says.

The lands are entirely level, laid out in a series of large fields, all in pasture and serviced by a well-kept internal roadway.

Expand Close Currently in grass, the farm was tilled in previous times. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Currently in grass, the farm was tilled in previous times.

The yard has a good range of buildings including a three-column haybarn with a slatted shed with space for up to 100 cattle that is matted on one side.

There is also a three-column haybarn enclosed with concrete walls, a silage pit and an old four-column haybarn, along with a holding yard and handling facilities.

The farm will be offered for sale in a number of lots with the first lot made up of the entire 104ac including the yard. A second lot is comprised of the buildings on 74ac while the final lot comprises the 30ac parcel separated from the rest of the farm by the public road.

Mr Harty reports keen local interest in the sale and with much local interest in the entire and the lots.

“This is good farming country divided between dairy and tillage and there will be no shortage of local interest in the lots and the entire,” says Mr Harty.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Thursday, April 6 at the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

​

37ac Kildare stud farm guided at €575,000

A compact 37ac residential stud farm near Carbury in Co Kildare has the makings of a dream property for those who long for a house with acreage and space for a few horses not too far from Dublin.

Kingsdale Stud at Kilkeaskin is 5km Carbury and 11km from Edenderry. It includes a small house a stable block, a sand arena, a five-furlong gallop and 37ac of land bounded by a river at the rear.

Expand Close The yard at Kingsdale includes storage buildings as well as stables. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard at Kingsdale includes storage buildings as well as stables.

It can be bought as an entire or in lots, with an overall guide of €575,000.

According to auctioneer Matt Dunne, a businessman bought the property at auction a number of ago.

“He had amazing plans to turn it into an ‘eco centre’ with outdoor activities but post-Covid his attention turned to other ventures and this is excess to his needs,” Mr Dunne said.

“A fortune has been spent on this property, especially on the sand arena and gallops, but in recent years it has been neglected and now requires TLC.

“There are also planning issues that need to be sorted. That’s why it is going to auction with such attractive reserve prices. It is being sold ‘as is’.”

The house is a refurbished, two-bedroom 700 sq ft cottage currently lived in but will be sold with vacant possession. Extending to 700 sq ft the place accommodates two bedrooms, a large living room/dining room area, a kitchenette and a bathroom.​

It has electric central heating and can be bought with 10ac of land that includes the five-furlong gallop. It is guided at €175,000.

Expand Close The house at Kingsdale Stud is a two-bedroom cottage that can be bought with 10ac and 5-furlong gallop. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house at Kingsdale Stud is a two-bedroom cottage that can be bought with 10ac and 5-furlong gallop.

The main portion of the property is made up of 19.5ac that comes with 38 stables, a 0.5ac sand arena that is overgrown and a tack room.

Expand Close The 38 stables are in a wooden barn, well made and laid out. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 38 stables are in a wooden barn, well made and laid out.

The stables are in a wooden barn, well made and laid out.

A separate building contains the tack room and fodder storage. Some of these buildings will require planning retention, and this portion is guided at €300,000.

Expand Close The equestrian facilities include a tack room and there is also a sand arena. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The equestrian facilities include a tack room and there is also a sand arena.

The last section is an 8ac field with extensive frontage to a tertiary road and bounded by the river. According to Mr Dunne this could be ideal for a house. This is guided at €100,000.

The auction will be held at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge on Wednesday, March 29 at 3pm.