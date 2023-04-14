Farming

Versatile 104ac holding in Tipperary makes €1.605m as auction season hots up

“When you consider that 14ac was bogland, it means the good ground made around €17,000/ac’

Facilities: The 104ac farm at Ballyrourke, Borrisokane comes with a well-equipped farmyard. Expand
Expand
The 47ac farm at Herbertson, Co Limerick made €12,000/ac. Expand
The two-bedroom house at Kingsdale Stud sold with 18ac for €325,000. Expand
An 18ac residential farm at Long, Cootehill, Co Cavan made €240,000 or €13,400/ac under the hammer. Expand

Jim O'Brien

Strong prices have been achieved at a number of auctions around the country.

A 104ac holding with a range of farm buildings at Ballyrourke, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary sold under the hammer, making €1.605m or around €15,500/ac.

