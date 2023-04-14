Versatile 104ac holding in Tipperary makes €1.605m as auction season hots up

Strong prices have been achieved at a number of auctions around the country.

A 104ac holding with a range of farm buildings at Ballyrourke, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary sold under the hammer, making €1.605m or around €15,500/ac.

Situated just outside the village of Borrisokane, between the N52 and N65 to Birr and Portumna respectively, the property is about 20km from Nenagh.

It has double frontage on to the Borrisokane-Eglish road that divides it into two lots, while a separate avenue from another minor road gives access to the yard.

The main section is made up of 74ac that includes the yard, while across the road is a 30ac parcel made up of 16ac of good grazing ground and 14ac of softer ground and bog.

A good range of buildings in the yard includes a three-column haybarn with a slatted shed with space for up to 100 cattle, fodder storage and handling facilities.

The farm was offered for sale in lots but the keen interest was in the entire.

Auctioneer Michael Harty of Central Auctions withdrew the lots when they reached a combined €1.1m and opened the entire to the floor at that price. Six customers remained in contention bidding in tranches of €5,000 until the hammer fell in favour of a buyer from outside the county.

“It was a lively auction and a great price,” said Mr Harty. “When you consider that 14ac was bogland, it means the good ground made around €17,000/ac.”

​

47ac Limerick holding sells for over €12,000/ac

A 47ac holding at Portboy, Herbertstown, Co Limerick sold at a GVM auction for €570,000 or over €12,000/ac.

Located 22km southeast of Limerick city, the land is described by auctioneer Tom Crosse as mixed, with one half in very good order while the rest is heavy and in need of drainage.

The place was let for many years and the ground needs some work. A farmstead on the property is made up of a derelict, one-bed bungalow, and a range of older sheds.

Expand Close The 47ac farm at Herbertson, Co Limerick made €12,000/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 47ac farm at Herbertson, Co Limerick made €12,000/ac.

When bidding opened at €350,000 two customers showed cause, driving the price forward until it was put on the market at €500,000.

Bidding continued online and in-person until the gavel fell at €570,000 in favour of a local beef farmer. Mr Crosse described the outcome as “very satisfactory given the mix of land”.

​

€325,000 paid for 18ac part of Kildare stud farm

An 18ac residential section of a 37ac stud farm at Carbury, Co Kildare sold at auction last week making €325,000 under the hammer of Portarlington auctioneer Matt Dunne.

Kingsdale Stud was offered for sale in lots. The first, a 19.5ac parcel with 38 stables and a sand arena, was withdrawn at €265,000 and negotiations are on-going.

Expand Close The two-bedroom house at Kingsdale Stud sold with 18ac for €325,000. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The two-bedroom house at Kingsdale Stud sold with 18ac for €325,000.

The parcel that sold consisted of a refurbished two-bedroom cottage, on 10ac of land containing a 5-furlong gallop and an 8ac field that has good road frontage and is bounded by a river.

​

18ac Cavan property makes €240,000

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers sold an 18ac residential farm at Long, Cootehill for €240,000 or €13,400/ac under the hammer.

The property included a two-storey house in need of complete refurbishment, a dated yard and roadside land in four grass fields divided by traditional hedgerow.

Expand Close An 18ac residential farm at Long, Cootehill, Co Cavan made €240,000 or €13,400/ac under the hammer. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An 18ac residential farm at Long, Cootehill, Co Cavan made €240,000 or €13,400/ac under the hammer.

Six bidders engaged when bidding opened at €120,000. The price climbed to €240,000 at which point an adjournment was called. On return the property sold at that price.