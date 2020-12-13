Uninhabited 123ac Castle Island off west Cork bought for €1.5m

The Irish coastline is home to a huge number of uninhabited but habitable islands.

A limited number of these are in private ownership and their sale attracts wide interest among the merely curious and those seriously interested in an off-shore property.

Ownership of a private island is often regarded as a badge of wealth and celebrity. John Lennon and Yoko Ono once owned Dorinish, a 20ac island in Clew Bay, which they bought in 1967 for £1,700.

The recent sale of the 124ac Castle Island in Roaringwater Bay, off the coast of Cork, just a 20-minute journey by rib from Schull, drew interest from all over the world, according to Peter Kenny of selling agents Knight Frank.

The unusual property sold for €1.5m to a European buyer who already owns property on the mainland in West Cork.

The history of the island reflects some key passages in the history of the country.

Originally owned by the O’Mahony family, it was one of a series of such islands in the possession of the coastal chieftains. Each one had a castle and all were within sight of each other in a system designed to keep the waters of Roaringwater Bay and their abundant resources in the control of the O’Mahonys.

The family became extremely wealthy in the 15th and 16th centuries, charging for fishing and fish-processing facilities as well as supplying fresh water to ships navigating and fishing in the area.

Expand Close The pier at Castle Island is accessible all year round and at high or low tide / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pier at Castle Island is accessible all year round and at high or low tide

Their alliances with the Spanish and French fishing fleets brought the O’Mahonys to the attention of Elizabeth I and her agents who, in the process of their subjugation of the country, put an end to the wealth and influence of the clan.

Castle Island was inhabited up to 1890, when the Land War saw landlord Thomas Henry Marmion evict 15 families, comprising 89 people. Apparently they were unable to pay an exorbitantly increased rent.

Their case was taken up by the famous land campaigner and MP William O’Brien, who built wooden houses to accommodate them on the mainland while he pursued the issue through the courts.

Despite the landlord’s attempts to keep the island uninhabited, some of the families returned, but it remained unpopulated for most of the 20th century.

It is one of few remaining privately owned islands in Ireland. In Roaringwater Bay, it is about 400m from the mainland, between Long Island and Horse Island.

Expand Close Last inhabited in the 19th century 15 families were evicted off the island in 1890 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Last inhabited in the 19th century 15 families were evicted off the island in 1890

It is reached by boat from Schull, Colla harbour or Rossbrin Cove.

The stone ruins of the original clusters of houses, which made up the community, are situated in three distinct locations.

The first is at the pier where the remains of the original O’Mahony castle stand, while the other two are found at each end of the island.

The ruins are the remnants of substantial structures, much more solid and robust when compared to the houses of 19th-century tenant farmers on the mainland.

Expand Close Although now in ruins the buildings are more substantial than those inhabited by 19th century tenant farmers on the mainland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Although now in ruins the buildings are more substantial than those inhabited by 19th century tenant farmers on the mainland

The island is laid out in a patchwork of fields and used most recently for grazing sheep.

The coastline is made up of rugged cliffs and a number of beaches while a substantial pier and slipway gives good access to the island in most weather conditions and at all tidal stages.

According to Peter Kenny of Knight Frank, the sale attracted keen interest throughout the Covid crisis, with prospective buyers from around the world making contact.

The new owner purchased the island for private use and, apparently, doesn’t intend to develop it commercially.