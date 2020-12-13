Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Uninhabited 123ac Castle Island off west Cork bought for €1.5m

The splendid isolation of island life just off-shore in West Cork

The 123ac Castle Island was one of a series of islands controlled by by the O'Mahony Clan Expand

Close

The 123ac Castle Island was one of a series of islands controlled by by the O'Mahony Clan

The 123ac Castle Island was one of a series of islands controlled by by the O'Mahony Clan

The 123ac Castle Island was one of a series of islands controlled by by the O'Mahony Clan

Jim O'Brien

The Irish coastline is home to a huge number of uninhabited but habitable islands.

A limited number of these are in private ownership and their sale attracts wide interest among the merely curious and those seriously interested in an off-shore property.

Ownership of a private island is often regarded as a badge of wealth and celebrity. John Lennon and Yoko Ono once owned Dorinish, a 20ac island in Clew Bay, which they bought in 1967 for £1,700.

Privacy