Top-quality Tipp land stirring plenty of interest

Farns at the heart of the Golden Vale guided between €13,000 and €18,000/ac
Tipperary is out of the property traps early this year with farms big and small hitting the market.
Shee & Hawe are handling the sale of a non-residential 123ac roadside farm at Grangemockler, 13km from Callan and 20km from Clonmel.
The farm, located 2km from Grangemockler and divided by the N76 Kilkenny-Clonmel road, is described as very good-quality land with plenty of road frontage and suitable for crops or grazing.
The main portion is contained in a 100ac block of versatile ground, which has been in grass for the last seven years. Prior to that, it was in cereals and root crops with a history of growing corn and potatoes.
Directly across the road is a 23ac block, which has always been in pasture.
Along with excellent road frontage, there are roadside services available to the property.
According to David Shee, there has been plenty of interest in the property, from locals and parties beyond the county.
With a guide price of €13,000/ac, the place will be sold at auction at the Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, March 3 at 12 noon.
Staying in South Tipperary, a 45.5ac residential farm at Brodeen, Fethard, comes with a modest farmhouse, a good range of serviceable modern sheds and plenty of road frontage.
It will certainly attract buyers from the hobby market, as well as those seeking to add to an existing enterprise.
It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.
The farm is on the Cashel road and within a kilometre of Fethard, fronting on to the road for about 250m.
The ground is described by Pat Quirke of PF Quirke as good quality land currently in grass.
Divided into a range of neatly fenced paddocks all supplied with water, the farm is suitable for beef or dairy and would be ideal for rearing replacements or meadowing.
The holding is in lovely rolling countryside with great views and is dotted with stands of trees carrying plenty of timber.
The farmstead is set back from the road and reached by its own avenue.
The two-storey house is in good condition and well maintained. It has central heating.
There is a fitted kitchen/dining room, a living room with a solid fuel stove and an equipped utility, while upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.
According to Pat Quirke the presence of the house is a valuable advantage if planning permission is to be sought.
The range of farm buildings includes a recently built six-span, double-sided slatted shed with an internal feeding passage and an outdoor feeding area under an overhang. Mr Quirke describes it as a “good airy shed”.
There is also a traditional three-column haybarn and lean-to.
The private treaty sale is guided at €800,000.
In the same general area Mr Quirke is also handling the sale of a 32.3ac non-residential tillage farm Kilgrogy, Ardfinnan with a guide price of €450,000.
Located 5km from Ardfinnan and 10km from Cahir, the land is described as top-quality ground that is currently in tillage but suitable for many uses.
“The farm is situated in a lovely part of the country in the shadow the Knockmealdown Mountains, with frontage to the River Tar,” Mr Quirke said.
“It is a fantastic piece of ground, in excellent condition, and subject to planning permission, ideal for development into a residential holding.”