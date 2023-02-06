Top-quality Tipp land stirring plenty of interest

Tipperary is out of the property traps early this year with farms big and small hitting the market.

Shee & Hawe are handling the sale of a non-residential 123ac roadside farm at Grangemockler, 13km from Callan and 20km from Clonmel.

The farm, located 2km from Grangemockler and divided by the N76 Kilkenny-Clonmel road, is described as very good-quality land with plenty of road frontage and suitable for crops or grazing.

The 123ac farm in Grangemockler is divided by the public road.

The 123ac farm in Grangemockler is divided by the public road.

The main portion is contained in a 100ac block of versatile ground, which has been in grass for the last seven years. Prior to that, it was in cereals and root crops with a history of growing corn and potatoes.

Directly across the road is a 23ac block, which has always been in pasture.

Along with excellent road frontage, there are roadside services available to the property.

The ground is naturally drained.

The ground is naturally drained.

According to David Shee, there has been plenty of interest in the property, from locals and parties beyond the county.

With a guide price of €13,000/ac, the place will be sold at auction at the Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, March 3 at 12 noon.

45.5ac residential farm on edge of Fethard

Staying in South Tipperary, a 45.5ac residential farm at Brodeen, Fethard, comes with a modest farmhouse, a good range of serviceable modern sheds and plenty of road frontage.

It will certainly attract buyers from the hobby market, as well as those seeking to add to an existing enterprise.

The farmstead at Brodeen is set back from the road and reached by its own avenue.

The farmstead at Brodeen is set back from the road and reached by its own avenue.

It is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

The farm is on the Cashel road and within a kilometre of Fethard, fronting on to the road for about 250m.

The ground is described by Pat Quirke of PF Quirke as good quality land currently in grass.

The land is the best of grazing ground.

The land is the best of grazing ground.

Divided into a range of neatly fenced paddocks all supplied with water, the farm is suitable for beef or dairy and would be ideal for rearing replacements or meadowing.

There are some fine stands of trees on the land

There are some fine stands of trees on the land

The holding is in lovely rolling countryside with great views and is dotted with stands of trees carrying plenty of timber.

The farmstead is set back from the road and reached by its own avenue.

The two-storey house is in good condition and well maintained. It has central heating.

The two-bedroom farmhouse at Brodeen, Fethard

The two-bedroom farmhouse at Brodeen, Fethard

There is a fitted kitchen/dining room, a living room with a solid fuel stove and an equipped utility, while upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The sitting room

The sitting room

The kitchen/dining area is fitted and ready for use.

The kitchen/dining area is fitted and ready for use.

According to Pat Quirke the presence of the house is a valuable advantage if planning permission is to be sought.

The range of farm buildings includes a recently built six-span, double-sided slatted shed with an internal feeding passage and an outdoor feeding area under an overhang. Mr Quirke describes it as a “good airy shed”.

A six-column double sided cattle shed built eight years ago is the main farm building

A six-column double sided cattle shed built eight years ago is the main farm building

There is also a traditional three-column haybarn and lean-to.

There is an external and an internal feeding area.

There is an external and an internal feeding area.

A three-column haybarn and lean-to make up the original buildings

A three-column haybarn and lean-to make up the original buildings

The private treaty sale is guided at €800,000.

32.3ac farm ‘in a lovely part of the country’

In the same general area Mr Quirke is also handling the sale of a 32.3ac non-residential tillage farm Kilgrogy, Ardfinnan with a guide price of €450,000.

The land at Ardfinnan with the Knockmealdowns in the background.

The land at Ardfinnan with the Knockmealdowns in the background.

Located 5km from Ardfinnan and 10km from Cahir, the land is described as top-quality ground that is currently in tillage but suitable for many uses.

The tillage ground is among the best in the country.

The tillage ground is among the best in the country.

“The farm is situated in a lovely part of the country in the shadow the Knockmealdown Mountains, with frontage to the River Tar,” Mr Quirke said.

The farm is in a scenic valley.

The farm is in a scenic valley.

“It is a fantastic piece of ground, in excellent condition, and subject to planning permission, ideal for development into a residential holding.”