Top National Hunt nursery hits the market in South Tipp

Dromana House is the former base of trainer Eddie Hales who produced a string of top-class horses on the adjoining gallops.
Jim O'Brien

The National Hunt nursery owned and operated by Eddie Hales at Dromona House, Dundrum in Co Tipperary is on the market.

Following the renowned trainer's decision to swap the bridle and bit for the ladle and carver, the residence and extensive equestrian facilities on 32ac at Clonkelly are for sale with a guide price of €875,000.

Hales is turning his hand to the restaurant business and is set to run Mikey Ryan's gastropub in Cashel, an establishment owned by John Magnier.

Horses produced at Dromana have made the headlines over the years, none more so than Don Cossack, winner of the 2016 Gold Cup.

The gelding was sold to Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown in 2011.

In fact Dromana has been a mainstay of the Gigginstown stock since O'Leary parted ways with Willie Mullins: the Dundrum farm hosted 15 horses from the stables of the Ryanair supremo in the last two seasons.

The adjoining gallops of Dromana House
Other winners nursed to greatness in the care of Eddie Hales included Quito De La Roque, bought by Michael O'Leary, and JP McManus's Spot Thedifference.

Located within 1.6km of the Dundrum House Hotel and within a short drive of the M8, the equestrian farm packs a lot into the space provided.

Dromona is a modest Georgian house in excellent condition on 30ac of good Tipperary ground with extensive equestrian facilities.

The two-storey over-basement house was built in 1810, and as you would expect of a property of this vintage, it has spacious and elegant accommodation throughout. An apartment attached to the house has accommodation that includes a kitchen/dining area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Selling agent Nicholas Maher of Maher auctioneers describes the place as being in "top-class condition".

Out of doors the facilities are impressive. The place was used for pre-training and as a point-to-point breeze-up yard, with two gallops measuring two furlongs and five furlongs, while through the middle is a unique jumping strip.

Other facilities include a traditional cut-stone courtyard and a more modern yard with over 30 stables, a 20 x 40 sand arena a six-bay horse walker and a wash-bay area. The land is the best of Tipperary ground laid out in a series of manageable fields and paddocks with plenty of road frontage.

Mr Maher says that given its pedigree, the place would make an ideal training stud and a great home for a family with keen equestrian interests.

It can be bought in one or two lots.

Indo Farming

