Top National Hunt nursery hits the market in South Tipp

The National Hunt nursery owned and operated by Eddie Hales at Dromona House, Dundrum in Co Tipperary is on the market.

Following the renowned trainer's decision to swap the bridle and bit for the ladle and carver, the residence and extensive equestrian facilities on 32ac at Clonkelly are for sale with a guide price of €875,000.

Hales is turning his hand to the restaurant business and is set to run Mikey Ryan's gastropub in Cashel, an establishment owned by John Magnier.

Horses produced at Dromana have made the headlines over the years, none more so than Don Cossack, winner of the 2016 Gold Cup.

The gelding was sold to Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown in 2011.

In fact Dromana has been a mainstay of the Gigginstown stock since O'Leary parted ways with Willie Mullins: the Dundrum farm hosted 15 horses from the stables of the Ryanair supremo in the last two seasons.

The adjoining gallops of Dromana House

Other winners nursed to greatness in the care of Eddie Hales included Quito De La Roque, bought by Michael O'Leary, and JP McManus's Spot Thedifference.

Located within 1.6km of the Dundrum House Hotel and within a short drive of the M8, the equestrian farm packs a lot into the space provided.