Top class tillage ground for €11,000 per acre in east Cork

East Cork land is renowned for its fertility and the further south you go the better it gets.

A 60ac farm on the market at Rostellan, south of Midleton and on the shores of Cork Harbour between Cloyne and Whitegate, ticks a lot of boxes for prospective buyers.

It combines top class tillage ground with a parcel of coastal wetland, rich in biodiversity. There’s also derelict house and farmyard with the farm that’s guided in excess of €600,000.

Located 7km from Whitegate and 3km from Cloyne, the holding is bisected by the main road and divided into a range of lots.

The land is in two main parcels with 24.5ac of tillage ground making up one lot guided at €260,000, just over €11,000/ac. An offer close to this is already on board.

Laid out in two fields with road frontage, one ground is described by Eamonn O’Brien of selling agents CCM as ‘early and late’ land that’s ready for planting or grazing early in spring for working until late autumn or early winter. This parcel would make an ideal out-farm and also has the making of a nice hobby farm.

Expand Close A 24.5ac parcel with road frontage has the best of tillage ground. Plots A and B include the farmyard on 0.6ac and the dwelling house on 0.75ac respectively. / Facebook

Another large parcel is made up of 35ac with 10.25ac in top class tillage ground. The remainder is wetland encroached by water from the harbour and could attract payments under the new CAP if left in its natural state. This parcel is guided at €120,000 and an offer close to that is on board.

The holding also includes a derelict bungalow on 0.75ac and this is guided at €140,000. An old two storey barn along with a three-column haybarn and lean-to on 0.6ac is guided at €85,000. Both have road access and should have development potential.

Expand Close The house on 0.75ac needs renovation and is available for sale as a separate lot guided at €140,000 / Facebook

The original owner built the two-storey barn first creating a living area in the upstairs section while the bungalow which subsequently became the family home was built.

The deadline for receipt of offers on all the lots is this Friday (March 19) in a sale jointly handled by CCM Property Network Mitchelstown and Ahern Auctioneers Midleton.

Loughaderra land sale

Not far away from Rostellan, Mr O’Brien is also handling the sale of a 39ac field with frontage on to a by-road just off the N25 Cork to Waterford road.

All in grass and suitable for grazing or tillage, the field in in perfect condition and has commanded a rental of €300/ac in recent times.

It is guided at €630,000 (over €16,000/ac) and the deadline for offers is Thursday, March 25.