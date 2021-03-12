Farming

Top class tillage ground for €11,000 per acre in east Cork

A 60ac farm on the market near Midleton combines fine tillage land with ground that has potential for future CAP biodiversity payments

This farm located between Midleton and Whitegate is a mix of tillage, grazing and wetlands Expand

Jim O'Brien

East Cork land is renowned for its fertility and the further south you go the better it gets.

A 60ac farm on the market at Rostellan, south of Midleton and on the shores of Cork Harbour between Cloyne and Whitegate, ticks a lot of boxes for prospective buyers.

It combines top class tillage ground with a parcel of coastal wetland, rich in biodiversity. There’s also derelict house and farmyard with the farm that’s guided in excess of €600,000.

