To the Banner born - 57ac residential farm on the market in Clare

Ruan House, Co Clare
Ruan House, Co Clare
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A lovely 57ac residential Clare farm at Ruan, not far from Ennis, is coming to auction next month with a guide price of €485,000. It can be bought in one or two lots.

Located at Rathcahaun, 2.3km from the village of Ruan and 13km from Ennis, the holding is reached by a driveway that leads to the side of the house, while a series of older farm buildings are located to the rear of the residence.

The traditional two-storey farmhouse (pictured right) was built nearly 100 years ago, in 1920 to be exact.

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen/dining area with a cast iron stove, a back living room and bathroom, and four bedrooms. According to auctioneer Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry Fitzgerald McMahon, the house is in need of refurbishment and modernisation but has plenty of potential.

Ballykilty Manor, Co Clare
Ballykilty Manor, Co Clare

It can be bought separately from the rest on a site of 2.01ac, with a range of dated farm buildings and a paddock with frontage on to the road. This lot is guided at €150,000.

The land is made up of 55ac of grazing ground and laid out in a long narrow strip, somewhat irregular in shape, with good grazing ground in a number of fields at either end and about 15ac in the middle that is made up of woodland. This 55ac lot is guided at €335,000 or in the region of €6,000/ac.

In its lots or as an entire, the property will be sold at auction at the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare at 2pm on Thursday, November 7.

Ballykilty Manor

In a joint agency with Cushman Wakefield, Diarmuid McMahon is handling the sale of a derelict 18th century mansion on 44ac at Quin, not far from Ennis. It comes to auction at the end of the month at Leopardstown in Dublin with a reserve of €400,000. Located about 35km from Limerick and 10km from Ennis, Ballykilty Manor is a derelict, two-storey Georgian house on c44ac of grassland on the outskirts of the village of Quin. Dating from about 1760, the manor is on an elevated site overlooking the River Rine and Quin Village.

The main house extends to approximately 5,838 sq ft and is in need of complete refurbishment. The accommodation includes spacious reception rooms comprised of a drawing room, dining room and study. These link in turn to the kitchen and pantries at the southern end of the property. On the first floor, there is a master bedroom suite and a further six bedrooms. The property is listed as a protected structure under the Clare County Development Plan and, during the Tiger era, had planning permission for re-development as a hotel and leisure centre. The permission expired in October 2013.

Out of doors, the property has extensive outbuildings in traditional courtyard form to the rear of the residence. These, while finished in lovely cut-stone, are in need of considerable repair. Other features include stone walled gardens and a stretch of extensive parkland, with some fine stands of trees and an avenue that needs tending to.

The land is a mix of elevated and lower ground that runs down to the Rine. In permanent pasture, it is located in a good farming area and, with some attention, has the makings of decent grassland.

An open viewing of the property tales place on Thursday, October 24, from 4pm to 5pm and while one can register for the auction at mysherryfitz.ie, the public auction takes place at 1pm on Thursday, October 31, at the Leopardstown Pavilion, Dublin 18.

Two farm properties with lots of character are on the market in Clare

Indo Farming


