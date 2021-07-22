Tipperary lands for sale: Compact residential equestrian property and 33 acres of marginal land 

Every now and again a tasty rural property comes on the market, a place with all that country living has to offer - a good house, on good land with the best of facilities.

A small equestrian holding located at Ballinenagh, Ballinaclough about 4km from Nenagh in Co Tipperary has almost everything, with a few more acres it would fit into the ‘ideal’ category. The property is on the private treaty market with a guide of €475,000.

The property is centred around an excellent house built in the relatively recent past. The accommodation includes two living rooms, a kitchen and three double bedrooms, one with ensuite facilities and one located downstairs.

An upstairs study could be converted for use as a bedroom. The finish in the house is second to none where timber marble and granite are used with great taste throughout. Services include mains water, a bio-cycle sewerage system, central heating and access to high-speed broadband.

The house is set on mature gardens with vegetable patches, a dog kennel and a garden shed.

A set of modern equestrian facilities includes three stables, three stalls, a shed with a lofted area and a sand arena. Set on 6.02ac of the best of land this holding will make an ideal home for any family with a love of rural living and with equestrian or livestock interests. According to auctioneer Eoin Dillon, “this charming property is a golden opportunity to purchase a ready-made equestrian facility with top class accommodation.”

Marginal bargain

Staying in North Tipperary, Eoin Dillon is handling the private treaty sale of a 33ac parcel of more marginal land at Curreeny, Kilcommon, between Newport and Thurles.

According to Nenagh based auctioneer the lands are a combination of average quality ground and poorer land suitable for summer grazing at best.

A natural water course runs along by the lands and while the property is located within a designated SPA (Special Protection Area) it would benefit from drainage and reclamation, which would have to be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the SPA.

The lands can be sold in separate lots or as a combined lot with a guide of €100,000 for the entire.

The first lot is made up of 6.12ac and guided at a very reasonable €25,000, the second extends to 3.93ac and is guided at €10,000 while the final lot of 23.25ac has a guide of €65,000. It is a condition of sale that the second lot has to be bought with the first or the third lot.

At an average price of €3,000/ac the land at Curreeny represents tremendous value and brings with it a range of benefits.

It could be useful to a farmer looking to extend his or her landholding in order to comply with the nitrates regulations and could deliver benefits from other environmental provisions such as carbon sequestration or biodiversity promotion.

With the new CAP very much focussed on conservation and sustainability it may very well add new value to marginal lands such as these. It might be a good time to invest and beat the rush.