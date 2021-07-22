Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tipperary lands for sale: Compact residential equestrian property and 33 acres of marginal land 

This compact equestrian property includes a modern house on 6.04ac Expand
The modern house is set on mature gardens just outside Nenagh in Co Tipperary Expand
A set of modern equestrian facilities at Ballinanegh includes three stables, three stalls Expand
The mature gardens include neat vegetable plots Expand
A spacious sand arena is ideal for owners with an equestrian interest. Expand
A modern shed incorporates stables, fodder storage and feed room Expand
The marginal land at Kilcommon extends to 33ac and can be bought in three lots Expand
The property is located within a designated SPA (Special Protection Area) Expand

Close

This compact equestrian property includes a modern house on 6.04ac

This compact equestrian property includes a modern house on 6.04ac

The modern house is set on mature gardens just outside Nenagh in Co Tipperary

The modern house is set on mature gardens just outside Nenagh in Co Tipperary

A set of modern equestrian facilities at Ballinanegh includes three stables, three stalls

A set of modern equestrian facilities at Ballinanegh includes three stables, three stalls

The mature gardens include neat vegetable plots

The mature gardens include neat vegetable plots

A spacious sand arena is ideal for owners with an equestrian interest.

A spacious sand arena is ideal for owners with an equestrian interest.

A modern shed incorporates stables, fodder storage and feed room

A modern shed incorporates stables, fodder storage and feed room

The marginal land at Kilcommon extends to 33ac and can be bought in three lots

The marginal land at Kilcommon extends to 33ac and can be bought in three lots

The property is located within a designated SPA (Special Protection Area)

The property is located within a designated SPA (Special Protection Area)

/

This compact equestrian property includes a modern house on 6.04ac

Jim O'Brien

Every now and again a tasty rural property comes on the market, a place with all that country living has to offer - a good house, on good land with the best of facilities.

A small equestrian holding located at Ballinenagh, Ballinaclough about 4km from Nenagh in Co Tipperary has almost everything, with a few more acres it would fit into the ‘ideal’ category. The property is on the private treaty market with a guide of €475,000.

The property is centred around an excellent house built in the relatively recent past. The accommodation includes two living rooms, a kitchen and three double bedrooms, one with ensuite facilities and one located downstairs.

Most Watched

Privacy