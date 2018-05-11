Farm Ireland
Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction

Jim O'Brien

Dairy farmers were again to the fore in Munster land sales when a traditional house and yard on 46.185ac at Gortnabarna, Monard, Co Tipperary, sold under the hammer last week.

It made €535,000 surpassing its guide by €85,000 and realising over €11,500/ac.

The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road.

A traditional holding, it is centred around a small single-storey farmhouse in need of modernisation. Some old-style stone farm buildings and two hay barns lie adjacent.

The land is good quality, level ground and according to auctioneer, Mark Donovan, is suitable for grazing or tillage.

The ground has been in pasture for years and was home to a small dairy herd up to 18 months ago. The house is located midway through the farm that is serviced by a central roadway and mains water.

At auction the property opened and was put on the market at €400,000 by Mr Donovan. “It was on sale from ‘flag fall’,” explained the auctioneer, meaning that once the bidding stopped the vendor was consulted to give his ‘nay’ or ‘yea’.

Three bidders showed cause, a solicitor and two dairy farmers. All three stayed in action until the gavel fell at €535,000 and a phone call to the vendor in the UK gave the all-clear for the transaction to go through.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




