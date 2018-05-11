Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction

Dairy farmers were again to the fore in Munster land sales when a traditional house and yard on 46.185ac at Gortnabarna, Monard, Co Tipperary, sold under the hammer last week.

It made €535,000 surpassing its guide by €85,000 and realising over €11,500/ac.

The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road. A traditional holding, it is centred around a small single-storey farmhouse in need of modernisation. Some old-style stone farm buildings and two hay barns lie adjacent.

The land is good quality, level ground and according to auctioneer, Mark Donovan, is suitable for grazing or tillage. The ground has been in pasture for years and was home to a small dairy herd up to 18 months ago. The house is located midway through the farm that is serviced by a central roadway and mains water.