Tipperary 124ac farm surpasses €1.9m guide

There is a good range of dated sheds and cattle-handling facilities

Typical South Tipp land, the holding at Sladagh, Lisronagh, Clonmel is suitable for tillage or grazing

There was a certain nostalgia about the transaction when Tipperary auctioneer Pat Quirke sold a 124ac non-residential farm at Sladagh, Lisronagh, Clonmel.

The farm was owned by his uncle, and Pat had many memories of working there as a young lad, piking bales and driving the odd tractor.

PF Quirke & Co and REA Stokes and Quirke handled the family sale and achieved a price well in excess of the guide of €1.9m.

Located in the best of South Tipp country between Clonmel and Fethard, the farm was originally bought by Pat’s uncle, a doctor working in Bristol. For a number of years the place was farmed by the owner’s brothers until he decided to come home and take it over.

Innovative

An innovative man, he was willing to try many new ways of farming and was one of the first in the area to grow linseed.

The holding is about 10km from Clonmel and has extensive road frontage on to two tertiary roads.

Made up of good agricultural ground, the property is in a good mix of grass, woodland and arable land.

About 70ac of the farm is in tillage, 44ac is in grass and 10ac of lower ground is in ash forestry, planted before the die-back arrived.

A farmyard includes a five-column, open-sided haybarn for cattle accommodation and a range of ancillary buildings including stone-built structures and steel sheds.

The cattle-handling facilities are described as good.

Limited entitlements came with the farm.

According to Pat Quirke and John Stokes, there was plenty of interest in the holding, with multiple offers prior to the completion of the bidding process. This took place under private treaty.

Neither agent would disclose the final figure achieved, but it is believed a price substantially higher than the guide was paid by a local businessman.

Messrs Quirke and Stokes describe the market for land in South Tipperary as remaining strong for all sectors.

“Despite strong equine interests in the area there are multiple buyers from all sectors for anything that comes to the market,” they said.