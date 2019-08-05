Tipp land sells for close to €16,000/ac

South Tipperary auctioneer Matthew Ryan had a good day when he sold an 85ac farm near Cashel, achieving a price of €1.35m or over €15,880/ac.

South Tipperary auctioneer Matthew Ryan had a good day when he sold an 85ac farm near Cashel, achieving a price of €1.35m or over €15,880/ac.

Located at Kilshenane, 8km from Cashel of the Kings and the M8, the holding is laid out in a series of nine fields of tillage and grass.

The lands are said to be of very good quality well situated within 5km Cashel and M8 Cork - Dublin Motorway.

Matthew Ryan said the property has good quality limestone lands that have been used for Tillage and grazing in recent years.

The property also has good road frontage.

At auction, the entire property opened at €900,000. With two bidders in the fray, it rose to €1.35m, where it held.

The property was put on the market at that price and sold at €1.35m to a local man with bloodstock interests.

Indo Farming