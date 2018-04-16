Tipp land in high demand area ideal for 'plough or cow'

A traditional style farmhouse and yard on 46 acres at Gortnabarna, Ballykisteen Walk, Co Tipperary, is for sale by public auction later this month with a guide price of between €400,000 and €450,000.

A traditional style farmhouse and yard on 46 acres at Gortnabarna, Ballykisteen Walk, Co Tipperary, is for sale by public auction later this month with a guide price of between €400,000 and €450,000.

The property, which will be sold in one lot, is situated less than two kilometres from Monard on the Cullen side which is approx. 6.5km from Tipperary town and less than two kilometres off the main Tipperary/Limerick Road.

The single story farm house has not been lived in for the last 18 months and needs some renovation and modernisation. Some old style stone farm buildings and two hay barns lie adjacent.

Mark Donovan of Donovan Auctioneers, describes the land as "good quality, level land which is suitable for 'plough or cow'". However, he says that there is need for a small bit of drainage in spots. The land has been in pasture for years and was home to a small dairy herd.