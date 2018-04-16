Farm Ireland
Tipp land in high demand area ideal for 'plough or cow'

The 46ac farm is located 6.5km from Tipperary town
Storm Powell

A traditional style farmhouse and yard on 46 acres at Gortnabarna, Ballykisteen Walk, Co Tipperary, is for sale by public auction later this month with a guide price of between €400,000 and €450,000.

The property, which will be sold in one lot, is situated less than two kilometres from Monard on the Cullen side which is approx. 6.5km from Tipperary town and less than two kilometres off the main Tipperary/Limerick Road.

The single story farm house has not been lived in for the last 18 months and needs some renovation and modernisation.

Some old style stone farm buildings and two hay barns lie adjacent.

Mark Donovan of Donovan Auctioneers, describes the land as "good quality, level land which is suitable for 'plough or cow'".

However, he says that there is need for a small bit of drainage in spots. The land has been in pasture for years and was home to a small dairy herd.

There is excellent road frontage, the farm is supplied by mains water.

The land is being sold on behalf of the representatives of Emma Ryan (Con).

Mr O'Donovan says that the property will be sold in one lot.

"There is a strong demand in this area for 30ac to 50ac holdings as this is a predominately dairying area and there are lots of progressive dairy farmers who wish to increase their acreage."

The public auction will take place on Tuesday, April 24 at 3pm at Donovan's auction rooms in Davis Street, Tipperary Town, Co Tipperary.

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

