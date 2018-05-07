Tidy residential farm in Tipperary guided at €475,000

There are some lovely smaller rural residential properties on the market at the moment that represent real value in comparison to their urban counterparts.

Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon is handling the sale of a fine five-bedroom dormer house on 15.3ac with a farmyard and a derelict cottage at Derry, Rathcabbin in north Tipperary. The private treaty sale is guided at €475,000.

Located 10km west of Birr and 15km east of Portumna, the holding is centred around a contemporary, five-bedroom dormer house built in 2006. The dwelling has some lovely design features including a large double-height hallway and a sweeping staircase. The kitchen/dining room is to the right of the hall and features fully-fitted oak units, granite countertops and an island.

Off the kitchen is a sunroom while to the left of the hallway is an office, a sitting room and a living room with a solid fuel stove and laminate floor. There is a bathroom on the ground floor along with a separate WC and a utility room.

The contemporary, five-bedroom dormer house