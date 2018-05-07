Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 7 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tidy residential farm in Tipperary guided at €475,000

The 15.3ac farm at Derry, Rathcabbin, north Tipperary
The 15.3ac farm at Derry, Rathcabbin, north Tipperary

There are some lovely smaller rural residential properties on the market at the moment that represent real value in comparison to their urban counterparts.

Nenagh auctioneer Eoin Dillon is handling the sale of a fine five-bedroom dormer house on 15.3ac with a farmyard and a derelict cottage at Derry, Rathcabbin in north Tipperary. The private treaty sale is guided at €475,000.

Located 10km west of Birr and 15km east of Portumna, the holding is centred around a contemporary, five-bedroom dormer house built in 2006. The dwelling has some lovely design features including a large double-height hallway and a sweeping staircase.

The kitchen/dining room is to the right of the hall and features fully-fitted oak units, granite countertops and an island.

Off the kitchen is a sunroom while to the left of the hallway is an office, a sitting room and a living room with a solid fuel stove and laminate floor.

There is a bathroom on the ground floor along with a separate WC and a utility room.

The contemporary, five-bedroom dormer house
The contemporary, five-bedroom dormer house

Upstairs are five bedrooms of which one is ensuite and there is also the family bathroom. A folding stairs leads to the attic.

The house is set on landscaped gardens to the front with a large garage to the rear. The farmyard includes four stables and a three-column haybarn with a lean-to and a derelict cottage that would have possibilities.

Also Read

The 15ac of land is all in grass and laid out in nice paddocks.

Kildare Land for Sale

Meanwhile, further north in Co Kildare in a place that rejoices in the romantic name of Cupidstown, Sherry FitzGerald O'Reilly auctioneers are handling the executor sale of 21ac of ground that comes to auction with a guide price of €175,000.

Located close to Kilteel, the land is laid out in a number of paddocks divided by post and rail fencing and all are in good heart with easy access to Kilteel, Kill and Naas.

Auctioneer Joe O'Reilly says the land has a slightly elevated profile but is conveniently located being only 12 minutes from Naas and the motorway system. It is grazed by sheep at the moment and has plenty of road frontage to all sections.

"The property will be sold on the day, it is an executor sale and I'm instructed to sell, so when we hit the guide price of €175,000, it is on the market," he said.

The auction takes place at Lawlor's Hotel, Naas at 3pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ballycroy National Park - the farm is located beside the park.

'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to...
The farmhouse on 6.1ac at Bonagrew Little, Brittas, Co Wicklow sold for €340,000 under the hammer.

Sunny southeast sees battles royal for properties in Wexford, Wicklow
The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth

'I think the good weather brought out the money' - Big price for 62ac farm in...
The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition

Residential farm in Laois for sale with asking price of €500k
The holding near Mooretown in Co Kildare.

Hedge funds 'active' as parcel of as-yet unzoned land in Co Kildare makes...
A two-storey farmhouse sits at the centre of the elevated farm

Pictures: Massive price sought for extensive farm on outskirts of Cork...
Farm at Clareen, Cashel described as a superb holding with good land and a single storey residence

Video: Tipp residential holding sells for €775,000 under the hammer


Top Stories

Grain auger of combine pouring soy bean into tractor trailer

How a trade row may split the fortunes of two huge US farm companies
Stock image

Farmer tracks down cycling Dutch thief using local social networks after his...
Sainsbury's food shop. Photo: Bloomberg

Supermarket squeeze for Irish suppliers if UK giants cash in
Shane Ross aims to help rural drinkers. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

State-funded 'drink-link' bus will service 50 rural communities
Auctioneer Jackie White is handling the sale of a lovely 28ac residential farm with a guide price of €139,950 for the house and €7,500/ac for the land

Two farms on market in mid-€300,000 range
Philip Higgins on his farm

Sligo sheep farmer with over 450 ewes on coping through a challenging spring
The horse whisperer: Conor Kerlin taking part in a hippotherapy session with facilitator Clare McMonagle

How the healing power of horses is treating injuries and disabilities