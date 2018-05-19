Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country

Among them is a lovely 68ac roadside farm in the parish of Meanus at the heart of Limerick dairy country.

Located off the Limerick to Kilmallock road the property is 20km from Limerick city and 6.5km from Bruff.

It has substantial road frontage on to a country road at the edge of the village of Meanus and further frontage on to a cul-de-sac running beside the farm.

Laid out is a series of up to 10 fields the farm is serviced by an internal roadway and divided by a traditional hedgerow. The buildings include an open slatted shed and an old derelict farmhouse.