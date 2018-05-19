Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 19 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country

The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.
The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

While bigger farms appear to be the order of the day in the current market, smaller parcels are also selling.

Among them is a lovely 68ac roadside farm in the parish of Meanus at the heart of Limerick dairy country.

The private treaty sale is guided by GVM auctioneers at €10,000/ac.

Located off the Limerick to Kilmallock road the property is 20km from Limerick city and 6.5km from Bruff.

It has substantial road frontage on to a country road at the edge of the village of Meanus and further frontage on to a cul-de-sac running beside the farm.

Laid out is a series of up to 10 fields the farm is serviced by an internal roadway and divided by a traditional hedgerow. The buildings include an open slatted shed and an old derelict farmhouse.

The land is described by Tom Crosse of GVM as the best of ground and he expects lively local interest in the farm.

Tipperary Farm

Across the border in Tipperary, Vincent Ryan of Thomas V Ryan auctioneers is handling the sale of a 25ac farm at Liskeveen, Littleton.

Also Read

The lands are located 2.5km off the old Dublin to Cork road and the same distance from the village of Littleton.

Mr Ryan is guiding the sale at €260,000 or just over €10,000/ac. Describing the property as a very good holding Mr Ryan explains that the place  has been reclaimed and reseeded in recent years delivering a very impressive grass yield.

The farm is laid out in a number of paddocks and has two entrances located at the roadside corners. One of the gates opens to a lane running parallel with the front paddocks.

Water is provided by an accessible stream that runs along the bounds of the farm.

It is expected that local interest will be high given the quality of the land and the location.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.

Dairy farmer pays €12,000 per acre for Louth property

Pictures: Northern Ireland castle on 207ac of top quality land could be...
Boltown Hall, Kilskyre, Co Meath

VIDEO: Stately country house on 102ac in Meath to generate huge...
The residential farm is coming for sale with a guide price of €1.5m or €10,000/ac.

Gallery: 150ac farm in Kilkenny with €1.5m price tag
The 135ac farm has views over the Shannon Estuary near Foynes

It's 'eyes across the ditch' time for a cracking west Limerick holding
The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road.

Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction
The farm is in a prime location.

See the 183-acre Dublin farm with a €9m price guide (it's got more than...


Top Stories

Department under pressure to make payments on time with applications...
Photo: Robert Jones

Extension to slurry spreading deadline on derogation farms
Stock picture

France steps closer to exporting beef to China
Andrea McCann with celebrity chef Neven Maguire during filming for the series Irish Food Trails which aired recently

'I had never grown a carrot in my life... but I'm now studying at Organic College'
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Tony Gavin

Irish beef set for Chinese shelves by mid-summer
Champion of Show and price leader, Bingfield Jagger, with Arnold Hastings, Bingfield Hse, Crossdoney, Co. Cavan, exhibitor and Chris White, judge at the Irish Smmental Society bull show and Sale at Roscommon on Friday.

Jagger struts his stuff at last of the Simmental sales - Cavan bull stars at...
Paul Hayles (44) from Tallaght with his Irish meat in Bulgaria

Former soldier Paul Hayles on his new business selling Irish produce in...