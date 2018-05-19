Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country
While bigger farms appear to be the order of the day in the current market, smaller parcels are also selling.
Among them is a lovely 68ac roadside farm in the parish of Meanus at the heart of Limerick dairy country.
The private treaty sale is guided by GVM auctioneers at €10,000/ac.
Located off the Limerick to Kilmallock road the property is 20km from Limerick city and 6.5km from Bruff.
It has substantial road frontage on to a country road at the edge of the village of Meanus and further frontage on to a cul-de-sac running beside the farm.
Laid out is a series of up to 10 fields the farm is serviced by an internal roadway and divided by a traditional hedgerow. The buildings include an open slatted shed and an old derelict farmhouse.
The land is described by Tom Crosse of GVM as the best of ground and he expects lively local interest in the farm.
Tipperary Farm
Across the border in Tipperary, Vincent Ryan of Thomas V Ryan auctioneers is handling the sale of a 25ac farm at Liskeveen, Littleton.