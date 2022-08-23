Farming

Three Cork holdings, ranging from 34ac to 103ac, come on the market

Work required: The 103ac holding at Lisashandrum West comes with semi-derelict house and a range of dated farm buildings

The farm at Drinagh can be bought in three lots – two adjoining parcels of 16ac and a 1.58 plot on its own.

The Drinagh farm has an abundance of trees, giving plenty of shelter.

The farm at Coolvallanane, Kinsale is in a mix of grass and tillage

The tillage portion of the Kinsale farm is in spring barley.

The farm can be bought in two lots or as an entire.

The land is divided into small fields by hedgerow, while the house and buildings need complete refurbishment.

Most of the ground is in grass

Jim O'Brien

Cork auctioneers always have more customers than land and they tell me all farm properties coming on the market in the Rebel County find ready custom.

Among the farms for sale in Co Cork is a 103ac holding at Lisashandrum West, 1.6km from Berrings on the R579.

The property is 13km north-west of Cork city, not far from Ballincollig.

With plenty of frontage on to the R579, the farm is bisected by it at one place.

Laid out in up to 17 fields, most of the ground is in grass, some has tillage potential, while a portion to the back of the property is in rougher grazing.

There is a semi-derelict house and a range of dated farm buildings, including barns with lean-tos and some open sheds.

Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming is guiding the private treaty sale at €12,000/ac. He anticipates interest from all farming sectors and lively local competition for the property.

34ac residential farm at Drinagh

Clonakilty auctioneer John Hodnett is handling the sale of a 34ac residential farm at Knockmore, Drinagh. The property is on the private treaty market with a guide of €250,000 to €300,000.

This traditional-style holding is 1.6km from Drinagh, 14.5km north-east of Skibbereen and 24km north-west of Clonakilty.

The land is laid out in pasture, securely fenced and with road frontage on two sides. Described as good-quality ground, it is in need of re-seeding.

While the two-storey farmhouse is derelict, the auctioneer believes it has potential for refurbishment or could be replaced.

The outbuildings consist of a haybarn and a range of dated stone structures.

It can be sold in one or three lots, with the house on 16ac making up the first, another 16ac of ground making up the second while a 1.6ac plot makes up the last lot.

Kinsale land guided at €13,000-14,000

Staying in West Cork, a 36.6ac non-residential holding at Coolvallanane, Kinsale will certainly attract local farming interest.

Ernest Forde of Hodnett Forde is guiding the sale at €13,000 to €14,000/ac and the property is under offer in excess of that.

Close

Around 3km from Kinsale and 20 minutes from Cork city, the lands, currently in a mix of grass and tillage, are described as top quality and laid out in one block.

With good frontage on to two roads, the holding would make an ideal hobby farm or an extension to an existing enterprise.

Close

“It is all workable land and suitable for a range of farming purposes,” Mr Forde said.

The place can be bought as an entire or in lots — a parcel of 32ac and a 4.6ac plot.

Close

