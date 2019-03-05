Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

This Cork holding of 70ac has a guide of €500,000

The 70ac farm at Garrycaheragh, Ballynoe needs attention but is made up of prime east Cork land
The 70ac farm at Garrycaheragh, Ballynoe needs attention but is made up of prime east Cork land
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

East Cork is home to some great land, and a 70ac farm at Garrycaheragh, Ballynoe is surrounded by plenty of it.

The farm comes with a dated yard and extensive road frontage, and while it needs attention, it has all the potential of its neighbours. It is to be sold at auction with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

Located 3km from Ballynoe village, the holding is 20km from Fermoy and 22km from Midleton.

According to auctioneer Mick Barry of Fermoy, the land is all good quality, sound and level with extensive road frontage. "I never saw a farm this size with so much road frontage," he said. "It must be half a mile long."

The farm is bounded by the road and runs down to a stream at the lower end. All in grass, the place is in need of some attention - primarily this would involve freeing drains between the road and the stream.

Two cubicle houses, a cattle crush and a silage slab make up the yard; these are in poor enough shape, with the roof gone from the cubicle house. The farm commands an annual EU single farm payment of €2,094. Services include a private water supply and electricity.

"This farm is probably not looking its best at the moment," Mr Barry explained. "It has been neglected but it has tremendous potential - one has only to look at the farms around it to see how productive they are. Anyone who knows land and knows farming will see that for a modest investment this farm could be turned around."

It will be sold at auction at the Grand Hotel, Fermoy at 3pm on Thursday, March 28.

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Rocketts Castle on 250ac in Waterford is typical of the estates sought by wealthy UK buyers. The private treaty sale is guided at €4.75m

Brexit bind as uncertainty leads to land purchase delay
The 39ac parcel of ground near Clonee is currently zoned for agricultural usage but has future development potential

Commuter belt land at €50,000 per acre to set a bar for Leinster land in...
Adare Manor

Deep pockets required in 'sweet Adare'

West Cork summer grazing guided at €7,000 per acre
The house near Eyrecourt in east Galway has been fully refurbished

Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential...

Midlands residential 60ac farm guided at €450,000
Stock photo

It's a battle in Ballybrophy as land hungry dairy farmers vie for acres


Top Stories

This bullock was the smallest of a group of John Heney’s four store cattle bought in September last year, averaging 423kg live weight. Factory returns showed that he killed-out a very good 336.5kg with a confirmation grade of O-

John Heney: Beef is becoming an expensive hobby that most farmers can...
Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue

Just 1% of Irish farmers would be affected by €60,000 cap on Basis...
A considerable amount of farmland could be subject to CPOs for road projects in the Ireland 2040 plan

Fairness and common sense need to be the cornerstone of CPO process
The ‘Beast from the East’ was a contributing factor to losses. Photo: PA

€100m wiped off the cattle trade leaves farms on brink
A disused customs post on the border between Dundalk and Newry

Vets on border posts to get €43/hour as Department sets about putting 230...
Farmer Clive Clarke from Barna, Co Offaly, whose farm and butcher’s business was robbed six times in 13 years. Photo: Selina O’Meara Photography

Instagram censors chef's pictures of pigs' trotters and ears labelling it...
EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström

EU trade chief says no support in Europe for US trade deal that includes...