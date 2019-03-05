This Cork holding of 70ac has a guide of €500,000

East Cork is home to some great land, and a 70ac farm at Garrycaheragh, Ballynoe is surrounded by plenty of it.

The farm comes with a dated yard and extensive road frontage, and while it needs attention, it has all the potential of its neighbours. It is to be sold at auction with a guide price of €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

Located 3km from Ballynoe village, the holding is 20km from Fermoy and 22km from Midleton.

According to auctioneer Mick Barry of Fermoy, the land is all good quality, sound and level with extensive road frontage. "I never saw a farm this size with so much road frontage," he said. "It must be half a mile long."

The farm is bounded by the road and runs down to a stream at the lower end. All in grass, the place is in need of some attention - primarily this would involve freeing drains between the road and the stream.

Two cubicle houses, a cattle crush and a silage slab make up the yard; these are in poor enough shape, with the roof gone from the cubicle house. The farm commands an annual EU single farm payment of €2,094. Services include a private water supply and electricity.

"This farm is probably not looking its best at the moment," Mr Barry explained. "It has been neglected but it has tremendous potential - one has only to look at the farms around it to see how productive they are. Anyone who knows land and knows farming will see that for a modest investment this farm could be turned around."

It will be sold at auction at the Grand Hotel, Fermoy at 3pm on Thursday, March 28.