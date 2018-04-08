This 107ac Limerick holding includes an architect designed residence and forestry

Holy Thursday saw me travel deep into the heart of West Limerick, my own home territory.

The sun was in my eyes as I headed west while to my right the mighty Shannon estuary delivered the river to the sea.

The older I get, the more I am struck by the majesty of this great river. As I reached the western end of the Askeaton bypass, the silver of the water kept drawing my attention as it sparkled in the pale spring sunshine. I was headed to Ardagh and a farm at the townland of Ballyvoughan, about 3km from the village that gives its name to the famous Ardagh chalice.

The iconic example of early Irish Christian metalwork was discovered in 1868 by two boys, Jimmy Quinn and Paddy Flanagan, while digging potatoes beside an old ringfort in the townland of Reerasta. The chalice was part of a hoard of 8th and 9th century metalwork hidden under a stone slab.