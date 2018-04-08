Farm Ireland
This 107ac Limerick holding includes an architect designed residence and forestry

Jim O'Brien

Holy Thursday saw me travel deep into the heart of West Limerick, my own home territory.

The sun was in my eyes as I headed west while to my right the mighty Shannon estuary delivered the river to the sea.

The older I get, the more I am struck by the majesty of this great river. As I reached the western end of the Askeaton bypass, the silver of the water kept drawing my attention as it sparkled in the pale spring sunshine.

I was headed to Ardagh and a farm at the townland of Ballyvoughan, about 3km from the village that gives its name to the famous Ardagh chalice.

The iconic example of early Irish Christian metalwork was discovered in 1868 by two boys, Jimmy Quinn and Paddy Flanagan, while digging potatoes beside an old ringfort in the townland of Reerasta.

The chalice was part of a hoard of 8th and 9th century metalwork hidden under a stone slab.

My journey took me to a fine 107ac residential farm of ground with some lovely elevated ground in the same area.

The holding consists of 47ac of six-year-old forestry generating €7,200 per annum, 60ac of grassland, a wide range of farm sheds both old and modern and a magnificent, architect designed, five-bedroom house.

The house and 60ac are for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €700,000, while the forestry can be bought for €4,500/ac.

A fine 3,500sqft building, the dwelling is finished to the highest specifications with a distinctive American feel to the style and layout.

While the living area, kitchen and dining areas are open plan, they are laid out in a U-shape, giving each space a distinct feel.

The workmanship is second to none with the timberwork finished in solid cherrywood throughout and the fitted kitchen containing the best of fittings and furnishings.

The downstairs accommodation also includes two bedrooms, an office, a playroom and a dining room. The chimneybreast in the living room is finished in Liscannor stone, a feature that is continued upstairs.

The first floor is home to a spacious master bedroom with ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe bigger than the box room in many houses.

There are two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, while the spacious landing is home to a beautiful library/study area with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

The house is set on a fine high site with great views of the surrounding countryside.

Immediately to the rear of the house is a barbecue area and a double garage with up-and-over secure doors and smaller workshops.

There is a wide range of farm buildings, many of them relatively modern, including a four-column, double-bay slatted unit with a central feeding passage.

Behind this is a 2,900sqft walled-in silage pit, while to the side is a haybarn with a double lean-to that houses calving pens and fodder storage.

A modern two-bay fodder storage shed is also part of the complex of buildings along with spacious workshops and a standalone building housing two stables and a poultry house.

These are all good, solid, well-built structures. The farmyard has a separate entrance from the road.

The grassland in the main is good elevated ground rising to a lovely height and serviced by internal roadways laid down with pencil quarried from a small quarry on the farm.

The eight fields are in good heart and divided by a mix of traditional hedgerow and electric fences.

Forestry

The forestry is laid out at two sides of the farm with the major portion behind the house. Planted in 2012, it is serviced by roadways that run to a rear entrance giving access from a side road at the back of the farm.

Anyone buying the forestry as a separate entity will have direct access from this public road and an internal roadway that goes through two smaller portions of woodland and on to the main piece.

The timber is made up mainly of Sitka Spruce with some Alder and Ash.

West Limerick auctioneer Michael Liston is handling the sale and says the holding at Ballyvoughan is one of the finest residential farms he has handled and expects widespread interest in the private treaty sale.


Online Editors

