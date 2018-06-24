The audience was paralysed...afraid to move a muscle in case it cost them €3m

The legal man read the lengthy conditions of sale before Mr Barry cleared his throat. It was show time. After a brief description of the property saying it was one of the finest he had ever brought to a sales room, he concluded the pleasantries and got down to business - it was time to separate the players from the spectators. "Do I hear five million euro for this fine farm?" the auctioneer asked. The crowd sat in stony silence fiddling with phones, looking at the ground or flicking invisible flecks from their knees.

Others like me were scanning the room for signs of a nod, a wink, a raised hand, an erect index finger, a head shake or a twitch that might begin proceedings.

Not as much as an eyelid flickered.

The auctioneer retreated somewhat: "Do I hear four million?" he asked, "is there anyone will offer me four million for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy such a property?" He might as well have been talking to a hundred walls or a room full of poker players. There wasn't a budge, no one even appeared to be breathing. "OK, have I three million?" he asked with a hint of frustration, "We are here to do business, we are not here for entertainment, will anyone offer me three million for this fine residential farm in the City of Cork? Have I three million? We are here today to do business."

It was beginning to look as if the room was full of spectators; no one seemed to have the slightest intention of togging out to play. The audience was paralysed, everyone afraid to move a muscle in case it cost them three million euro. The auctioneer made another appeal for some sign of life but even the birds in the trees outside the windows had stopped singing. "Alright," he sighed, "do I have two million? I am not going any lower, I can't do that. This is the last opportunity. Is there anyone to offer me two million?"

A note of exasperation began to creep into Mick Barry's voice as the statue-like demeanour of everyone else in the room verged on the eerie. "Come on ladies and gentlemen, you didn't come here on this fine afternoon to look at me, I'm not that good looking. Two million, the house alone is worth that, do I have two million? Two million or I'll withdraw the property and we will have to go another route." The only sounds to be heard were the involuntary grumblings of innards struggling to digest the last morsels of the recently consumed lunches. "I have €2m in the middle!"

Oh Jesus, Mary and Joseph, what a relief. It had started and the inquisition was over. A bespectacled gentleman in the middle of the room broke the impasse with an almost imperceptible nod and a slight raising of the hand. "Have I €2.1 million?" the auctioneer asked and a woman with earphones in both ears took a break from her furious texting and raised her hand. She had no sooner given him what he wanted than Mick Barry wanted more, "Have I €2.2m?" and he had, and so it went. Bids of €100,000 were floating to the top table on winks and nods as the price rose in a stellar trajectory. At a dizzying €5m the auctioneer took a break to consult. We all needed one. When he returned, matters continued apace as before until the opening bidder pulled up and the lady with the earphones went on to offer the last €50,000 of €5.8 million. At this, the zenith of the proceedings, Mick Barry solemnly intoned the closing doxology "going once, going twice, going for the last time, for five million, eight hundred thousand euro."

We clapped with relief and the birds started to sing again.

Indo Farming