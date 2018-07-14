Farm Ireland
Stunning 91ac Tipp stud farm hits the market with a guide of €1.3m

Jim O'Brien

I was in South Tipperary last week to see the lovely Landscape Stud on 91ac near the magical village of Kilsheelan. The property is coming to auction with a guide of €1.3m, writes Jim O’Brien.

The 18th-century house was part of the Mount Congreve Estate, possibly a dowager house. Located 6km from Clonmel and 11km from Carrick-on-Suir it is in a beautiful setting on the banks of the Suir where the property has 1km of fishing rights.

Extending to c4,500 sq ft, the accommodation includes an entrance hall, drawing room, study/family room, dining room, kitchen office, cloakroom, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition there is a guest suite, which includes a bedroom and bathroom.

The compact yard has 14 boxes, a horse walker, a staff flat and a range of ancillary equestrian facilities on c91ac. The lands are laid out in limestone paddocks sheltered by a belt of mature trees.

Built in the 1790s by the Congreves, the family planted many specimen trees that are still there to this day.

In the late 1970s Phonsie O’Brien and his wife Ann bought the property and restored the house and gardens to their former glory.

Phonsie was a successful amateur rider for his brother, the famous Vincent O’Brien, and among his many races he rode the winner of 10 Gloucester hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

In 1956 Phonsie took out a trainer’s licence and is best remembered for his four consecutive winners of the Galway Plate (which is a record to this day) and winning the Irish Derby with Chamour.

Phonsie dedicated the next 40 years to Landscape House and turned his attention to breeding and pinhooking national hunt foals with notable success. The property will be sold at auction by Jordan auctioneers at the Hotel Minella, Clonmel at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 25.

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

