Strong bidding pushes Tipp farm to €2.8m

South Tipperary land continues to make eye-watering prices and last week saw a 110ac residential farm, Bengurrah House, at Cahirabbey Upper near Cahir make €2.86m or €26,000/ac at auction.

South Tipperary land continues to make eye-watering prices and last week saw a 110ac residential farm, Bengurrah House, at Cahirabbey Upper near Cahir make €2.86m or €26,000/ac at auction.

It was sold under the hammer of Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon and bought in trust by local auctioneer John Fitzgerald.

The property is comprised of a period house, two smaller dwelling houses and a wide range of stables and farm buildings. Located east of the Galtee Mountains with views of the Knockmealdowns and the Comeraghs, the holding was once a dairy farming but is currently in tillage with about 30ac in grazing.

A house dating back to the 18th century stood on the site but this was burned during the Troubles. Rebuilt in 1927, the replacement residence extends to 3,050 sq ft with accommodation that includes three reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor while on the first floor there are five bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement area is undeveloped.

Accommodation on the property includes a two-bedroom, two-storey coach house renovated in recent times and a three bedroom house bought with 30ac in the 1970s. This dwelling was renovated and rented in recent years.

Other facilities include a commercial food preparation unit, a range of old stables and a walled garden. The 110ac has a hardcore roadway running through it and is made up of the best of Tipperary ground. The land is located close to the town of Cahir and a parcel of 22ac is zoned residential under the Cahir Local Area Plan 2011. Pat Gannon was in charge of proceedings and got matters under way when he accepted a bid of €1.5m.

Bengurrah House

With three bidders in the chase, the price on offer rose steeply and when it hit €1.85m, the auctioneer consulted with the vendor and returned to the room. He consulted again at €2.65m and put the place on the market at that.

Bidding continued and another €180,000 was added to the price before Mr Gannon dropped the gavel at €2.83m when Mr FitzGerald of Dougan FitzGerald bought the place for an unnamed client. "This was a great farm, a great auction and a great price," Mr Gannon said.