Spectacular views and a healthy forestry premium on the market in Tipp

A 105ac mixed farm at Ballymalonemore, Ballina in Co Tipperary with spectacular views across Lough Derg is coming to auction.

It is divided between 45ac of grassland with entitlements and 60ac of forestry generating an annual premium of €11,000.

Dundalk auctioneer Raymond Fee is handling the sale and while reluctant to quote a guide price agreed the grassland should command around €10,000/ac. The forestry, according to those in the know, is worth about €4,500/ac giving a ballpark figure of €720,000 for the entire.

Accessed by a hardcore roadway, the upper part of the holding is in a range of elevated fields serviced by electricity and water. Cattle handling facilities are set on a concrete apron and the place is fenced with hedgerow and electric fencing. A good sward of grass covers the upper fields where the views over the lake. The forestry, with seven years of premium payments remaining, was planted in 2004 and while mainly in softwood there is some broadleaf mixed in. The property can be sold as an entire or in lots comprised of the 45ac of grass and the 60ac in forestry.