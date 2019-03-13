A 175ac farm at Ballyvarra near Mullinahone in Co Tipperary, on the market for some time, has seen a flurry of interest of late.

South Tipp farm with substantial cattle facilities back on the market for €2m

With substantial cattle facilities, it is for sale by private treaty, and guided at €1.925m.

Located 2km from Mullinahone, the farm is 13km from Fethard, 26km from Kilkenny city and 30km from Clonmel.

The place has a history of both tillage and grazing usage. David Hawe of Shee & Hawe Auctioneers says that while the lands are all arable, 104ac are in permanent pasture, 34ac in grass (year 1), 10ac in grass (year 2), 15ac in environmental management of fallow land and 9.7ac in wild bird cover.

The main part of the holding is laid out in a series of 20 level and fertile paddocks that are all easy to access and manage.

The place is certainly suitable for dairying given the quality of the buildings and the layout of the land, with a large portion serviced by good internal roadways.

The farmyard at the centre of the holding is made up of a four-column slatted shed, a five-span slatted shed and an uncovered slatted unit.

Other buildings include an office, a two-storey agricultural store and two four-column haybarns. There are indoor and outdoor cattle-handling facilities, all set well back from the public road and are approached via a farm roadway, which also accesses the remaining lands.