South Tipp farm with substantial cattle facilities back on the market for €2m

The south Tipperary location could see keen interest from the local high-profile equestrian sector.
Jim O'Brien

A 175ac farm at Ballyvarra near Mullinahone in Co Tipperary, on the market for some time, has seen a flurry of interest of late.

With substantial cattle facilities, it is for sale by private treaty, and guided at €1.925m.

Located 2km from Mullinahone, the farm is 13km from Fethard, 26km from Kilkenny city and 30km from Clonmel.

The place has a history of both tillage and grazing usage. David Hawe of Shee & Hawe Auctioneers says that while the lands are all arable, 104ac are in permanent pasture, 34ac in grass (year 1), 10ac in grass (year 2), 15ac in environmental management of fallow land and 9.7ac in wild bird cover.

The main part of the holding is laid out in a series of 20 level and fertile paddocks that are all easy to access and manage.

The place is certainly suitable for dairying given the quality of the buildings and the layout of the land, with a large portion serviced by good internal roadways.

The farmyard at the centre of the holding is made up of a four-column slatted shed, a five-span slatted shed and an uncovered slatted unit.

Other buildings include an office, a two-storey agricultural store and two four-column haybarns. There are indoor and outdoor cattle-handling facilities, all set well back from the public road and are approached via a farm roadway, which also accesses the remaining lands.

The water comes from a mains supply, along with a private well, which is subject to connection.

The current shortage of letting land and the huge requirement for fodder and grazing ground being experienced, especially by dairy farmers, should see continued lively interest in this farm as the grazing season begins.

The south Tipperary location could also see keen interest from the local high-profile equestrian sector.

Carrick-on-Suir sale

In a recent transaction, Shee & Hawe closed a deal on a 68ac farm in Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir. Consisting of 40ac of grassland and 28ac of amenity woodland, the property made a total of €550,000, or about 8,000/ac by private treaty.

On the outskirts of Ahenny village, just off the R697 Carrick-on-Suir to Callan road, the farm is 9km from Carrick-on-Suir and 20km from Callan.

The lands are in one lot with good road frontage on to two roads and are bounded by the river Lingaun to the eastern side.

The holding is serviced by a farm roadway and laid out in fields that are well sheltered and fenced.

Outbuildings include a four-column slatted shed and a three-column slatted shed, a range of old stone buildings, a concrete apron and cattle-handling facilities - all well set back from the public road, approached by a hardcore farm roadway.

David Shee said that there was keen interest and while the overall price worked out at €8,000/ac, he reckons, in reality, the good land made around €13,000/ac.

