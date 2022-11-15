Shannonside parcels a fit for any enterprise

It sometimes happens that a few parcels of land come up for sale in the same place at the same time. Clonlara in Clare is experiencing something of a run in farm sales.

Along with the remains of Doonass House and its estate in Clonlara, GVM is handling the sale of two other parcels of ground extending to about 114ac.

These are to be sold in two lots: an 87ac residential farm is guided at €700,000, while a 28ac non-residential out-farm is guided at €250,000.

The 87ac farm is located at Drummeen, Clonlara, a holding with a bungalow residence. The place is described by Tom Crosse of GVM as a great summer farm suitable for any grass-based farming enterprise.

Laid out in a number of large fields divided by traditional hedgerow, it is in a compact unit and accessed by an avenue. While it has no road frontage, a large portion of the property has frontage on to the Shannon.

Included in the sale is a three-bedroom bungalow with a hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, family bathroom, utility and a guest WC.

There are four good sized bedrooms, one of which is ensuite. The property is in very good condition with features that include PVC windows, and is set in a mature garden area.

There is also a single storey, uninhabited stone-built farmhouse on the site that could be brought back to habitable condition.

The out offices consist of a sizeable A-roofed shed that is somewhat the worse for wear, but would have its uses.

Not far away at Belisle, Clonlara, a 27ac non-residential roadside parcel of ground is for sale by the same owner. With its own road frontage, it is well laid out and easily accessible from Clonlara Village.

The property is located just beside the old golf course at Landmark House and while it has no buildings, it has good road frontage and would make an ideal addition to a current going concern.

Castleconnell

Moving down river and into Limerick, GVM is handling the sale of a 55ac holding with extensive frontage on the old Dublin Road at Park, Castleconnell. The private treaty sale is guided at €700,000.

Mr Crosse describes it as a holding of good quality agricultural land, laid out in easily managed divisions that are well watered and fenced.

A small portion bounding the Nenagh railway line is a bit heavier than the rest. It has a small yard with a range of dated buildings, including a hay barn, lean-to and ancillary sheds, and is serviced with water and electricity.

“The land is ideal for all types of farming, including beef, equestrian, dairying or hobby farming,” said Mr Crosse. “There is also possible site potential, subject to planning permission, and I am expecting a certain amount of business in it.”

Final offers invited up to 12pm on Tuesday, December 6.