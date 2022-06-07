See inside the renovated €4.8m Lough Derg mansion with three refurbished courtyards on 250ac

At the heart of the house is the wood-panelled reception hall.

Polished wooden floors and decorative plasterwork are among the features throughout the house.

What about that for posh - your own cinema.

The bedrooms are a mixture of the old and the new.

The three courtyards have been renovated to include a range of leisure facilities.

Period class: Bellevue House, a two-storey over-semi-basement mansion at Coolbawn, Co Tipperary, was built in 1750

Bellevue House and estate at Coolbawn, 10km from Borrisokane and 15km from Nenagh in Tipperary, overlooks Lough Derg and sits on 250ac of land.

The renovated Georgian estate is for sale by private treaty and guided by Colliers at €4.8m.

Dating from 1750, the house was home to the Sadlier family, who were granted large tracts of land in north Tipperary in recognition of their services to Cromwell.

The place passed to the Biggs family in 1857 and remained in their ownership until 1968, when they sold it to Mr and Mrs Harold Williams. The current owners bought it in January 1997.

The original 18th-century house is incorporated into the current structure, which is fully refurbished, along with the three courtyards to the rear.

The stone sheds have been re-roofed and re-modelled, with one converted into a social or business space.

Bellevue Estate is approached through wrought-iron gates mounted on cut-stone pillars. A 1.2km meandering tree-lined avenue leads to the two-storey over-semi-basement house.

The ground floor includes a reception hall, a formal dining room, a drawing room and a family room, all with polished wooden floors, open fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an island with Belfast style sink and a four-oven Aga. A large butler’s pantry gives direct access to the dining room.

The house has access to an integrated garage and a boiler house.

On the first-floor return is a cinema/sitting room along with two double bedrooms, both ensuite, all with timber-lined ceilings.

On the first floor proper are two ensuite double bedrooms and the master bedroom, a small sunroom and a bathroom.

The semi-basement has two large offices with stove heating and a small gym area with a sauna, steam room, shower and WC.

Other spaces include a wine cellar, a central office and a boot room. French doors lead to the grounds.

To the rear of the house, the first courtyard has a two-storey water tower over an archway to the stable yard with a range of sheds and a converted byre.

A single-storey L-shaped building, fully refurbished, is an open-plan multi-functional space, suitable as a party room, board room or games room.

The sitting area is heated by a Scandinavian stove and at one end are two shower rooms and at the other a full kitchen, off which stairs lead to storage-room attic space.

The adjoining gated arch leads to the extensive lawned walled garden, with fruit trees.

The stable yard contains three partially refurbished stables, three coach houses and a common loft and a final building with five large, lofted stables.

The farmyard contains a three-column haybarn with lean-to. On the lake shore is a harbour and a traditional stone-built boat house,

The land is laid out as parkland pastures and grazing paddocks (120ac), mature woodland (50ac) and commercial forestry (70ac), mainly hardwoods — no longer commanding premiums.

The estate has around 2km of lake frontage.