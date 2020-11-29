See inside the 51ac west Cork residential farm with dairy potential, on the market for €650,000-€700,000

Moderate sized farms, both residential and non-residential have been selling well, especially in the latter part of the year.

In west Cork these compact residential properties hold broad appeal for farming and non-farming customers.

In recent months properties like this have also become much sought after by returning locals who have discovered that ‘home working’ gives them the option of holding their jobs while relocating to their native turf

A 51ac farm at Sarue, Reenascreena situated 10 minutes from Clonakilty and Rosscarbery ticks all these boxes.

It comes with a good house, extensive road frontage and a range of decent sheds.

The farmstead is home to a traditional farmhouse and useful outbuildings

The farmstead is home to a traditional farmhouse and useful outbuildings

The holding can be bought as an entire or in lots in a private treaty sale handled by Hodnett Forde and guided between €650,000 and €700,000.

The land is described by auctioneer John Hodnett as good quality, south-facing ground in a single block that has been farmed carefully over the years.

Roadway and paddocks

Originally a dairy farm, it is serviced by an internal roadway and laid out in series of paddocks with water supplied to each. In recent years it was home to a drystock enterprise.

The farm buildings include a mix of relatively modern and dated sheds

The farm buildings include a mix of relatively modern and dated sheds

In the yard, an A-roofed shed has 38 cubicles, an automatic scraping system and a feeding passage.

Other structures include a three-column shed with double-breasted lean-tos contains animal accommodation, a calf-rearing house, fodder storage and machinery storage.

The A-roofed shed has 38 cubicles and automatic scrapers

The A-roofed shed has 38 cubicles and automatic scrapers

There is also a range of old stone buildings, a silage slab and a dungstead. While dated, the yard is in good, serviceable condition.

Productive

The entire farm was a productive unit and has all the signs of being well developed and well-managed in its day.

Located close to the rear of the house is a kitchen garden, while the old milking parlour was used as a green-house growing the best of tomatoes.

The four bedroomed farmhouse is in very good condition and set on an elevated site

The four bedroomed farmhouse is in very good condition and set on an elevated site

The house is a traditional farmhouse set on an elevated site in very good condition.

The accommodation includes an entrance porch, a living room, a kitchen and an ensuite bedroom downstairs while upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Lots

The farm can be bought as an entire or in lots with the house and buildings on 32ac forming one lot and a 19ac parcel forming the other.

“In the lots or as an entire the farm should be attractive to a range of customers,” said Mr Hodnett.

“I have offers on one of the lots and on the entire at present and interest is very keen. I expect to sell the property in the next few weeks.”



