See inside the 51ac west Cork residential farm with dairy potential, on the market for €650,000-€700,000

The farm can be bought as an entire but is also available in lots including a 19ac block of grazing land Expand

Moderate sized farms, both residential and non-residential have been selling well, especially in the latter part of the year.

In west Cork these compact residential properties hold broad appeal for farming and non-farming customers.

In recent months properties like this have also become much sought after by returning locals who have discovered that ‘home working’ gives them the option of holding their jobs while relocating to their native turf

