Travelling to South Tipperary last Friday it felt like a May morning rather than late March. The sun was making gallant attempts to break through a strong mist and the hint of blue in the fog was a sure sign that it had the makings of a great day.

At the village of Golden I met Alison de Vere Hunt and drove to a 158ac residential farm about 3km away at Ballyvada between Golden and New Inn. A long avenue led us past the dormer bungalow through the best of South Tipperary grazing ground laid out in neat paddocks under a lush green sward of grass.

We drove on to the concrete apron of an extensive and impressive farmyard, the nerve centre of this 300-cow dairy farm. The holding is coming to auction with a guide price of €3.6m.

Located 15km from Tipperary town and 11km from Cashel, the farm is at the heart of some of the best of Ireland's farming country. Alison rightly describes it as a "turn-key operation".

The house in Ballyvada near Golden is a modern dormer bungalow

It is difficult to know where to start describing the modern farming facilities except to say that most of the buildings are practically brand-new except for a round-roof barn with lean-tos that is home to a new cubicle system complete with rubber mats and covered cubicle bars.

There is housing for 300 cows, and for up to 500 head of stock in total. The 14-unit milking machine has a 10,500 litre bulk-tank and a feed silo. The collecting yard is slatted and contains a long feeding trough where the cows can graze while waiting to be milked.

The biggest shed is a 12-column, double A-roof structure with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers and feeding passages.

Another shed is home to 84 cubicles, while an open-air cubicle unit has 60 spaces on rubber mats with covered bars.