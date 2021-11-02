Scenery and substance at Bandon farm guiding at €1.2m

More than 24,000 sq. ft of sheds contain everything including calving boxes

A 69ac farm at Maryborough, Timoleague, Bandon in West Cork has everything, including sea views. The working dairy farm comes with the best of facilities in 24,217 sq ft of sheds and a top class milking layout. It is on the market by private treaty with a guide of €1.2m.

Located 3.5km from Timoleague, 13km from Bandon and 20km from Kinsale, the farm is in an excellent location in terms of land quality and scenery.

According to auctioneer, Henry O’Leary, this is an exceptional farm by any standards, and “it is only available because the owner is retiring from farming due to health reasons,” Mr O’Leary explains.

Expand Close More than 24,000 sq. ft of sheds contain everything including calving boxes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp More than 24,000 sq. ft of sheds contain everything including calving boxes

The farm is laid out in well-managed pasture divisions but could easily be adapted for use as a tillage or equestrian operation.

Read More

Mr O’Leary describes the land as gently sloping, easily worked ground with no waste. In typical dairy farming layout, the fields are in a series of paddocks serviced by an internal roadway. Two wells on the farm supply water to each paddock. The fencing on the holding is in excellent condition.

Expand Close Sea views from the Maryborough farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sea views from the Maryborough farm

The farm buildings are extensive covering over 24,000 sq. ft. It is possibly one of the best farm layouts one is likely to see. Under the one roof are six cubicle houses with space for 145 animals and serviced by an automatic scraping system. The space also includes calving boxes, a hay shed, 30 individual calf pens, a nine-unit herringbone milking parlour, a dairy and extensive dry storage space. The collecting yard and an easy feed area are also indoors.

Expand Close The easy-feed units include automatic scrapers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The easy-feed units include automatic scrapers

The farm can be bought as an entire or in a series of lots. Two smaller blocks of 5ac and 10.5ac, separated from the main holding by a public road, could attract interest from a range of customers.

According to Mr O’Leary, these divisions offer a rare opportunity to acquire small parcels of good land in this area.

Expand Close The milking facilities include a nine-unit herringbone milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The milking facilities include a nine-unit herringbone milking parlour

There is also the possibility to buy separately a 14.5ac plot and a 39ac piece with the sheds. These will also be offered in a 53.5ac combination. Mr O’Leary describes the place as “an exceptional farm available altogether or in any combination of the suggested lots”.

Expand Close The land at Maryborough is high and self-draining / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Maryborough is high and self-draining

He expects custom to come from a wide range of prospective buyers with a wide range of interests.