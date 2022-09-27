Same auctioneers, same venue, 63 years on

The farm is in scenic country in the Glen of Aherlow.

The 49ac farm at Drombane Upper is made up of grazing ground

The farm was bought at auction at Hayes’s Hotel in 1959

47ac of the 80ac farm at Ryefield, Knockanebrack, Galbally is in grass, with 33ac in forestry

The two-storey, four-bedroom house is in good condition

Potential: The 1970s bungalow with the farm at Drombane Upper is in need of upgrading

In a piece of historical symmetry, a 49ac residential property at Drombane Upper, Thurles, Co Tipperary will be brought to auction by Thomas V Ryan — the firm that conducted the sale when the farm was last on the market in 1959.

Even the venue — Hayes’s Hotel, Thurles — is unchanged for the executor sale taking place on behalf of the representatives of the late John Dwyer, the man who bought it 63 years ago.

The farm is of good-quality land and comes with a bungalow, a derelict farmhouse and some outbuildings.

Vincent Ryan of Thomas V Ryan is guiding the sale at €510,000. When it last changed hands, the property cost “less than £1,000” in a sale handled by Mr Ryan’s grandfather.

Drombane is 10km southwest of Thurles and the farm is 800m from the village. The land is in one block and laid out in a series of fields, mainly in grass. The best of the land is roadside ground.

The 49ac farm at Drombane Upper is made up of grazing ground

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 49ac farm at Drombane Upper is made up of grazing ground

The three-bedroom bungalow was built in the 1970s and includes a hallway, a kitchen/living area, a back kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

While perfectly habitable, the building is in need of refurbishment and could be extended.

Services include the availability of fibre-optic broadband by the roadside.

The farm was bought at auction at Hayes's Hotel in 1959

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm was bought at auction at Hayes’s Hotel in 1959

The derelict original farmhouse is directly behind the bungalow, along with a shed and orchard.

At auction, the property will be offered in number of lots or as an entire.

The first lot is made up of the bungalow, the derelict farmhouse, a shed and the orchard on 3.45ac.

The second lot consists of the remaining 45.55ac of roadside lands including a haybarn.

The auction takes place at 2pm, on Thursday, October 6.

80ac Limerick holding with substantial house

Galbally, on Limerick’s boundary with Tipperary, is a place where inter-county passions run high.

Among Galbally’s celebrated sons and daughters is Limerick’s multi-All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely, the man instrumental in replacing decades of hurling famine with half a decade of plenty.

Located in scenic hill country in the Glen of Aherlow, an 80ac residential farm at Ryefield, Knockanebrack is coming to auction tomorrow.

47ac of the 80ac farm at Ryefield, Knockanebrack, Galbally is in grass, with 33ac in forestry

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 47ac of the 80ac farm at Ryefield, Knockanebrack, Galbally is in grass, with 33ac in forestry

The sale is handled by Tipperary auctioneer Matt Ryan, who will keep the blue and gold flag in his back pocket until he has the transaction safely across the line.

The farm comes with a substantial traditional farmhouse: a two-storey, four-bedroom residence in perfectly habitable condition.

The two-storey, four-bedroom house is in good condition

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The two-storey, four-bedroom house is in good condition

Comprising an old milking parlour and dairy along with a three-column haybarn and lean-to, the yard is dated.

47ac of grazing ground and 33ac of forestry with no premiums remaining make up the land.

It will be sold as an entire or in lots with the house on 10ac guided at €250,000, while the remaining 70ac of land is guided at €500,000.

The farm is in scenic country in the Glen of Aherlow.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm is in scenic country in the Glen of Aherlow.

The entire has a price tag of €750,000.

The auction takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, at 3pm at The Aherlow House Hotel.