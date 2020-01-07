Select time to preview
Residential farm in West Cork with 127ac and spectacular views on the market for €850,000

 

The holding comes with a traditional farmhouse and a mix of farm buildings, including a sheep house
Jim O'Brien

A spectacular coastal West Cork residential farm extending to 127ac is on the private treaty market and guided at €850,000. According to John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde auctioneers, it is currently under offer.

Located 25 minutes from Bantry, 35 minutes from Skibbereen, the property is on the Wild Atlantic Way on the main coastal route between Durrus and Kilcrohane.

It includes around 65ac of excellent pasture land, while the remaining lands and commonage are in rougher grazing.

The sale includes annual payments of circa €10,300 in BPS and payments associated with the Sheep's Head Way walk that goes through the commonage.

The farm is in two sections, with the major part located on the mainland, while a causeway connects the farm to a lovely 8ac field part of a peninsula adjoining the holding but separated from it by the public road.

The farmstead is located at the heart of the farm and is reached by a long avenue. The residence is a two-storey, south-facing farmhouse enjoying spectacular views over Dunmanus Bay.

Location, location: An aerial view of the farm on the market near Durrus, which is located on the main West Cork route of the Wild Atlantic Way

The accommodation includes three bedrooms, a sitting room, bathroom, kitchen and dining room. In good condition, the house has a new porch, a new roof, new PVC windows and central heating.

The farm buildings are for the most part of good quality. These include a four column A-roofed, slatted shed, a three-column A-roofed shed with a lean-to, a stone shed and a walled silage slab. There is also a concrete shed to the rear of the house, a sheep house and a storage shed.

Road frontage

The holding has plenty of road frontage provided by a public coastal road that is part of the Wild Atlantic Way and runs between the mainland and the peninsular sections of the holding. The land is a mix of decent grazing ground and rougher ground in the upper sections of the farm.

According to John Hodnett, while some parts of the farm need attention, it is nevertheless a good working farm with about 65 to 70 good acres in an amazing setting.

