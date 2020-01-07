Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Residential farm in West Cork with 127ac and spectacular views on the market for €850,000

 

The holding comes with a traditional farmhouse and a mix of farm buildings, including a sheep house
The holding comes with a traditional farmhouse and a mix of farm buildings, including a sheep house
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A spectacular coastal West Cork residential farm extending to 127ac is on the private treaty market and guided at €850,000. According to John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde auctioneers, it is currently under offer.

Located 25 minutes from Bantry, 35 minutes from Skibbereen, the property is on the Wild Atlantic Way on the main coastal route between Durrus and Kilcrohane.

It includes around 65ac of excellent pasture land, while the remaining lands and commonage are in rougher grazing.

The sale includes annual payments of circa €10,300 in BPS and payments associated with the Sheep's Head Way walk that goes through the commonage.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The farm is in two sections, with the major part located on the mainland, while a causeway connects the farm to a lovely 8ac field part of a peninsula adjoining the holding but separated from it by the public road.

The farmstead is located at the heart of the farm and is reached by a long avenue. The residence is a two-storey, south-facing farmhouse enjoying spectacular views over Dunmanus Bay.

Location, location: An aerial view of the farm on the market near Durrus, which is located on the main West Cork route of the Wild Atlantic Way
Location, location: An aerial view of the farm on the market near Durrus, which is located on the main West Cork route of the Wild Atlantic Way

The accommodation includes three bedrooms, a sitting room, bathroom, kitchen and dining room. In good condition, the house has a new porch, a new roof, new PVC windows and central heating.

The farm buildings are for the most part of good quality. These include a four column A-roofed, slatted shed, a three-column A-roofed shed with a lean-to, a stone shed and a walled silage slab. There is also a concrete shed to the rear of the house, a sheep house and a storage shed.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Road frontage

The holding has plenty of road frontage provided by a public coastal road that is part of the Wild Atlantic Way and runs between the mainland and the peninsular sections of the holding. The land is a mix of decent grazing ground and rougher ground in the upper sections of the farm.

According to John Hodnett, while some parts of the farm need attention, it is nevertheless a good working farm with about 65 to 70 good acres in an amazing setting.

Location, location: An aerial view of the farm on the market near Durrus, which is located on the main West Cork route of the Wild Atlantic Way; (below) the holding comes with a traditional farmhouse and a mix of farm buildings, including a sheep house

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Mixed holding: The 187ac farm for sale at Craggagh, Balla, Co Mayo, includes a mix of conifers and broadleaf forestry along with a 45ac block of grazing ground

Large forestry holding with grass holdings and a house
Spic and span: The holding is a purpose-built equestrian facility which includes a 60m x 80m all-weather sand area

A 30ac stud farm in the heart of Kildare racing land is on the market for just...
The Bawn, Knockmant, Killucan, Co Westmeath

From Galway to Meath - auction round up
On the market: Garrykennedy House, on 50ac with a price tag of €2m, is on the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg. The sale is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates and local agents Sherry FitzGerald Talbot of Nenagh

Land values down marginally as Brexit continues to spook investors
Duffy's den: Gavan Duffy spared no expense in restoring and expanding the Kilsharvan House estate in Louth

All bases covered at Dragon's Den star's plush country pile
Staying local: The 28ac parcel of ground located near Longwood, Co Meath was bought by a local buyer

Strong bidding sees Meath farm sell for €13,000/ac
Waterfront: The 45ac farm is located at Kilmore, Lecarrow, Co Roscommon. It is located 7kms from Athlone and the sale includes dwellings including a modern bungalow and the ruins of an old castle.

Shannonside holding guided at €700,000


Top Stories

Around two-and-a-half million ewes will be lambing on 30,000 farms over the coming weeks

Sheep farmers in line for a bumper crop of lambs this spring
Stock picture

Midlands farmer hospitalised after been attacked by cow

Komatsu launches new compact loader for farmers
Oliver Nagle

'It's old, it's ancient and we are the custodians for the next generation'
Trade talk: Phil Hogan meets Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, with his bags of corn from Iowa. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Mr Hogan goes to Washington - and threatens Trump's...
Climate scientist Rattan Lal with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on his farm in Carthage, Tennessee. Source: Courtesy Gabrielle Hathaway

Does Gore's regenerative farming hold the answer to climate crisis?
One of the advertisements on a Translink bus

Translink removes vegan adverts after Northern Ireland farmers' outrage