Red-hot competition for top-quality farm in the Kingdom

The 78ac residential farm is located at Liscahane East on the outskirts of Tralee. The property has dairy conversion potential and includes 10ac of forestry.

Farmers in Cork and Limerick often complain that Kerry customers, their pockets bulging with Kerry shares, provide stiff competition when they cross the border from the Kingdom to buy the bigger blocks of land.

A residential 78ac farm on the outskirts of Tralee with a price tag of €825,000 will keep the locals keen.

Known as The Red Farmhouse and located at Liscahane East, the property is 4km from Tralee Town, 5km from Ardfert and close to Tralee Bay. It’s in a secluded setting with lovely sea views.

The holding includes a refurbished farmhouse along with a yard comprised of a range of dated sheds and outhouses. The outbuildings will need renovation. Expand Close The holding is known locally as 'The Red Farmhouse' and is situated 4km from Tralee and 5km from Ardfert. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The holding is known locally as 'The Red Farmhouse' and is situated 4km from Tralee and 5km from Ardfert. All in one block with about 270m of road frontage and two entrances, the farm is laid out in up to 12 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow. Auctioneer Eamonn McQuinn describes the holding as a farm of warm, free-draining land with high soil fertility levels made up mainly of grazing ground with some arable land around the house. Expand Close While the house has been fully refurbished the outhouses need a lot of attention / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp While the house has been fully refurbished the outhouses need a lot of attention Plantations The property also includes a number of small plantations of trees amounting to 10ac with 10 years of premiums left. The farmhouse is a two-storey, four-bedroom structure with accommodation including a kitchen, sitting room, utility room, two bathrooms and living room. One of the bedrooms has ensuite facilities. Situated in a quiet and idyllic location, it is in excellent condition throughout. Expand Close The 78ac residential farm is located at Liscahane East on the outskirts of Tralee. The property has dairy conversion potential and includes 10ac of forestry. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 78ac residential farm is located at Liscahane East on the outskirts of Tralee. The property has dairy conversion potential and includes 10ac of forestry. A series of outhouses to the rear of the dwelling have a courtyard aspect to them and, while in need of total refurbishment, they could be converted for a variety of uses. The holding has real potential as a dairy farm given its location in prime dairy country. The farm is being offered for sale by private treaty in its entirety or in lots. The dwelling on 2.2ac has a guide price of €225,000. The second lot, extending 76ac, is guided at €600,000 or around €8,000/ac, while the entire on 77.8ac is guided at €825,000. Eamonn McQuinn says there is lively interest in the sale with offers being made already.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Read More