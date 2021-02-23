Farming

Red-hot competition for top-quality farm in the Kingdom

Jim O'Brien

Farmers in Cork and Limerick often complain that Kerry customers, their pockets bulging with Kerry shares, provide stiff competition when they cross the border from the Kingdom to buy the bigger blocks of land.

A residential 78ac farm on the outskirts of Tralee with a price tag of €825,000 will keep the locals keen.

Known as The Red Farmhouse and located at Liscahane East, the property is 4km from Tralee Town, 5km from Ardfert and close to Tralee Bay. It’s in a secluded setting with lovely sea views.

