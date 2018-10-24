One of the more unusual properties to come on the market this year is a substantial piggery at Ballinamult in Co Waterford.

Ready-to-go pig unit with scope to expand on the market at €2m

In two separate units located 1km apart the property includes a 1,000-sow breeding unit, a 6,500-pig fattening unit, a feed mill with a computerised wet feeding system and a four-bedroom house. The entire is for sale by private treaty and guided at €2m in a transaction handled by The Brady Group and Harty Auctioneers, Dungarvan.

Located midway between Dungarvan and Clonmel, the integrated unit is fully licensed with the capacity to take pigs from birth to finish. It is empty and ready for use.

According to Mike Brady the facility was a Hermitage multiplier unit producing MD gilts for the home and export markets with pigs exported to Spain, Russia and Greece. The owner is retiring from pig farming.

Breeding unit

The breeding unit at Drumgorey has a capacity for 1,000 sows and an EPA license for 1,200. The facilities include farrowing crates, grower pens weaner pens, a hospital pen, sick pens, dry sow pens and service areas.

Feeding is controlled by a 'Big Dutchman' computerised wet feeding system and feed is stored in three 20 tonne bins with separate storage for two liquid ingredients. An added and valuable feature is a 250Kw wind turbine on the site supplying free electricity.

The breeding unit has one-week slurry storage capacity that can be transferred to an outdoor lagoon storage facility. According to Mike Brady there is strong demand for slurry in the surrounding area.

Extra land to the south of the breeding unit can be made available for sale along with a farmhouse and wintering yard adjacent to the site.