Rare opportunity in north Kerry as 40ac residential farm comes on market for €650,000

The 40ac farm at Ballygarron, The Spa is within sight of Tralee bay

The 72ac farm at Wallstown has 8ac of forestry and 64ac in permanent pasture

The farm at Springfield, Cappoquin is the best of tillage ground

Inviting: The three-bedroom bungalow with the farm at Ballygarron, The Spa, Tralee can be bought with 1.6ac

Kerry farms are a rare commodity on the land market, especially in the north of the county, where much of the Kingdom dairy land is located.

So there will be lively local interest in a compact, productive 40ac residential holding at Ballygarron, The Spa between Tralee, Fenit and The Spa. The place can be bought in lots or as an entire with a guide price of €650,000.

The property includes a three-bedroom bungalow and a series of old-style farm buildings in good condition. The bungalow is well maintained and has excellent views of Slieve Mish and Tralee Bay.

The yard includes a three-column haybarn with double lean-tos and cubicles, along with a slurry storage pit and a range of stone sheds.

The land is “good south-facing ground in a high state of fertility”, with a portion to the north of the farm said to be suitable for ploughing.

Selling agent Eamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Property Services describes the farm as “made for a part-time farmer or a perfect addition to an existing holding”.

“It’s in an ideal location,” he says.

The locality is a popular residential area, also renowned for its productive land.

The holding can be sold in lots or as an entire ,with the house on 1.6ac making up one lot and 38.4ac making up the remaining portion. There are offers on the house.

Castletownroche, Co Cork

A 72ac residential roadside farm at Wallstown, Castletownroche, North Cork is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €650,000.

Made up of 64ac of grazing ground with 8ac of forestry, the farm is 7km from Castletownroche and 14km from Mallow.

Expand Close The outbuildings at Wallstown, Castletownroche / Facebook

The traditional two-storey farmhouse is in need of repair and modernisation but is spacious and solid.

The yard is a combination of the old and the new: a pair of adjoined four-column, round-roof sheds cover a storage area and a slatted unit, while a number of older buildings include a basic haybarn.

The place is described as “a good grass farm” by Richard Ryan of GVM, Kilmallock, who admits it will take a bit of work to bring out its full potential but says the place is fundamentally sound.

‘Rolls Royce of a farm’ in Waterford

Dungarvan auctioneer Brian Gleeson is handling the sale of “a Rolls Royce of a farm” at Springfield, Cappoquin in west Waterford, 15 minutes from Dungarvan.

He is guiding the private treaty sale of the 43ac non-residential holding at €15,000/ac. There is an offer of €650,000 on the table.

Laid out in five fertile fields, the property is entirely in tillage, it comes with good road frontage and is firmly bounded by mature fencing giving plenty of shelter.

According to Mr Gleeson, the place “has a tremendous depth of soil, oozes class and presents a rare opportunity to acquire a mid-size holding in this area”.

“The sale of this boutique farm will be the litmus test for the price of premium land in Waterford,” he says.

“It is a Rolls Royce of a farm, top class, in a great location and will appeal to a wide variety of buyers. This is a farm you will want to walk to appreciate the quality and opportunity.”