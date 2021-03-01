Race is on for €1.6m stud in south Tipperary

South Tipperary with its worldwide reputation in breeding and training is synonymous with the Irish equestrian industry.

And while the bigger players get much of the attention, the county is also home to a number smaller, well-equipped holdings.

The house and stud farm are situated on what's described as the best of south Tipperary land

One such place is Killusty House and stud located in prime horsey country near Fethard. The fully equipped stud farm on 46ac is on the market by private treaty with a guide price of €1.6m.

Located about 5km from Fethard, the house and lands are in perfect condition and ready for occupation by a new owner.

The equestrian facilities include a 200' x 115' indoor arena

The equestrian facilities include a 200' x 115' indoor arena

The land is described as the best of grazing ground and is laid out in a series of well-fenced paddocks ideal for any agricultural purpose.

The property has a modern stable yard that includes an indoor arena measuring 115ft x 200ft with a raised viewing area.

The main equestrian accommodation is found in an American barn measuring 35ft x 100ft. This has eight loose boxes, a stallion box, five gated stables, 10 single-gated pens, two double-gated pens, two tack-rooms, two tacking-up rooms and a wash bay. A double garage is located closer to the house.

The equestrian facilities are modern and well-finished

The equestrian facilities are modern and well-finished

Set on landscaped gardens, the residence is a two-storey farmhouse with a single-storey annex.

The ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hall, and a kitchen/breakfast room with fitted units and an Aga. Double doors lead from the kitchen to the garden.

Other accommodation on the ground floor includes an ensuite bedroom, a living/dining area, a drawing room, an office, a utility room and a guest WC. Upstairs there are three ensuite bedrooms.

Auctioneer Barry Walsh of Power and Walsh, Clonmel, describes Killusty as the right property in the right area. “It’s a lovely family home in the heart of Coolmore country. The equestrian facilities are as good as you’ll find,” he said.

The auctioneer is anticipating keen interest locally and from further afield.