Qatar Racing buys second million euro farm in County Limerick

Qatar Racing has doubled down on its investment in County Limerick by purchasing a second million euro farm.

The global racing and bloodstock operation bought 102 acres at Spring Lodge, Manister for €1,050,000 in 2013. When an adjoining 115 acres went up for auction in the Woodlands House Hotel on Friday they snapped it up for €1,060,000.

Billy Gabbett, of John Shaw Auctioneers, remained tight lipped on the purchaser of the land at Knocknagranshy, Grange Hill, Manister but it's understood that it was Qatar Racing.

Their equine stars of the future have been born and nurtured at Spring Lodge. They include offspring sired by Galileo and Dubawi. It is managed by Peter Molony, owner of neighbouring Rathmore Stud and Irish representative of Qatar Racing.

Further, it's understood that Qatar Racing’s plan is to expand their very successful breeding operation in Co. Limerick.

The progeny of Roaring Lion - the best three-year-old in the world on ratings - could yet be raised in Co. Limerick.

The John Gosden-trained colt has helped Qatar Racing to their most successful season since they entered the sport. After four Group One successes, Roaring Lion will be retired to stud after the Breeders Cup this weekend.

Qatar Racing is chaired by Sheikh Fahad Al Thani - a son of the former prime minister and first cousin to the Emir of Qatar. The country has been ruled by the Al Thani family since the mid-19th century. Forbes magazine has named it the world’s richest country.