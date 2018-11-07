Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Qatar Racing buys second million euro farm in County Limerick

It's understood that Qatar Racing has purchased the farm. Stock photo: Getty Images
It's understood that Qatar Racing has purchased the farm. Stock photo: Getty Images
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Qatar Racing has doubled down on its investment in County Limerick by purchasing a second million euro farm.

The global racing and bloodstock operation bought 102 acres at Spring Lodge, Manister for €1,050,000 in 2013. When an adjoining 115 acres went up for auction in the Woodlands House Hotel on Friday they snapped it up for €1,060,000.

Billy Gabbett, of John Shaw Auctioneers, remained tight lipped on the purchaser of the land at Knocknagranshy, Grange Hill, Manister but it's understood that it was Qatar Racing.

Their equine stars of the future have been born and nurtured at Spring Lodge. They include offspring sired by Galileo and Dubawi. It is managed by Peter Molony, owner of neighbouring Rathmore Stud and Irish representative of Qatar Racing.

Further, it's understood that Qatar Racing’s plan is to expand their very successful breeding operation in Co. Limerick.

The progeny of Roaring Lion - the best three-year-old in the world on ratings - could yet be raised in Co. Limerick.

The John Gosden-trained colt has helped Qatar Racing to their most successful season since they entered the sport. After four Group One successes, Roaring Lion will be retired to stud after the Breeders Cup this weekend.

Qatar Racing is chaired by Sheikh Fahad Al Thani - a son of the former prime minister and first cousin to the Emir of Qatar. The country has been ruled by the Al Thani family since the mid-19th century. Forbes magazine has named it the world’s richest country.

Also Read

On a visit to Manister in 2014, Sheikh Fahad saidr: “I believe this part of the world, the land is one of the best lands to raise race horses, that is why we bought the place and we are going to raise a few of our race horses down here.”

Mr Gabbett, who conducted the recent auction, said it is top class limestone land ideally suited to raising bloodstock.

It puts "great bone" on horses and gives them a great start in life. This is borne out by the number of stud farms in the area -  Islanmore, Manister House, Rathmore, Caherass House, Roundhill, Ballyphilip, Croom House and Spring Lodge.

Mr Gabbett said there were around 30 at the auction in Adare. 

“There were three good bidders. It opened at €350,000, it went up in bids of €10,000. It took off at around €750,000 where one bidder fell out. It went to €1,040,000 with the two bidders and I put it on the market,” said Mr Gabbett. The two fought it out in bids of €5,000. Mr Gabbet dropped the gavel at €1,060,000

On behalf of John Shaw Auctioneers, Mr Gabbett said they were very satisfied with the price.

“I was guiding around €8,000 / €9,000 an acre. It actually made €9,200 an acre. The land speaks for itself - it is top quality,” said Mr Gabbett.

Back in 2014, Sheikh Fahad was asked could there be further investment in Limerick?

He replied: “Definitely, who knows. I can’t say yes or no at the moment but if the need is there, yeah, definitely. We take small steps and we see where we go.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Stock Picture

Farmer who died in fall named locally
Vet Willie Buckley.

How to chose the best option when drying off cows on your farm
'Fragmentation adds to farm costs and reduces operational efficiency'

Can more tax reliefs help increase farm sizes and lower the age of farmers?
Elphin Mart Annual Show & Sale of Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 52H 1st Prize Charolais. Weight 300Kg. DOB 22/4/2018 Sex Male. Breed CH. Price €1240 Photo Brian Farrell

Foyle Meats continue to turn up the heat on prices
A dry period of over 60 days is recommended by Teagasc for spring-calving cows

How to get up to 25pc more from your cow in the next lactation
Watch cattle for signs of aggressiveness and cull any particularly difficult cattle - it’s not worth the risk.

16 golden rules for handling cattle safely
Food trends: Non-meat diets are no longer fringe, and Ireland will also see the rise of restaurants which merely deliver to the public, said Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy

Coffee shops 'at saturation point' in cities as Bord Bia report warns of...