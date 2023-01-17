Property price survey: Eight Munster sales break €1m mark as scarcity of land sends prices soaring

Munster dairy farmers are known to travel far and wide to purchase land to expand their ever-increasing investments in the production of the ‘white gold’.

Last year, many of these buyers appear to have stayed at home to do their buying in Munster, leading to an increase of 113pc on the amount of money generated by sales in the province.

Despite the buying power of the dairy sector, the most expensive piece of farmland sold in the country last year was bought for what was under the ground rather than what grew on the surface.

A 57.7ac West Cork farm at Ballineen between Bandon and Dunmanway came with substantial sand and gravel deposits and made €2.575m or €44,627/ac at a Hodnett Forde auction. It was bought by a man in the aggregates business.

This sale somewhat skewed the Munster results, but even when it is excluded, the province comes second after the southeast in the price-per-acre stakes.

A total of 1,323ac was sold in the province, representing an increase of over 55pc on last year’s volume. This generated sales revenues of €21.424m, a massive increase of 113pc on the amount generated in 2021.

Of the 24 auctions held in Munster last year and listed in this survey, eight broke the €1m mark with two exceeding €2m. The Ballineen farm made the highest price at €2.575m and, staying in Cork, a 121ac residential holding at Ballyellis near Buttevant made €2.25m under the gavel of Michael Barry of Dick Barry & Sons, Fermoy.

John Hodnett almost made the €2m for a second time when he sold a 122ac coastal property with a ruined castle and derelict period house at Downeen, Rosscarberry for €1.955m or €16,024/ac. It sold in two lots made up of 115ac of land and a 7ac piece containing a castle ruin and the remains of a period house.

Co Clare is home to the next €1m property and in one of the last actions of 2022, Richard Ryan of GVM Kilmallock sold a 116ac farm at Clonlara, about 10 km from Limerick city. The place was bought under the hammer by a dairy farmer from Sixmilebridge who paid €1.65m or €14,224/ac for the holding.

The Kerry shares were given an airing in North Kerry when two non-residential farms in two separate sales made over a million. In Castleisland, a 45.5ac farm at Kilcow made €1.18m or €26,000/ac in a sale conducted by selling agents Stuart & Company, while in Ardfert a 55.5ac dairy farm made €1.16m or €21,000/ac under the hammer of Ger Carmody..

In neighbouring Co Limerick a 87ac non-residential grazing farm at Tullybracky, Bruff made €13,000/ac when it was sold by Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick for €1.13m while the last of the €1m sales was in Cork again where Michael Barry of Fermoy sold a 67ac non-residential tillage holding at Bridepark Conna for €1.025m or €15,300/ac.

Among other expensive pieces of land sold was a 9.6ac parcel of tillage or grazing ground at Lemonfield, Crecora in Co Limerick that made €27,000/ac under the gavel Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick while Vincent Ryan of Thomas V Ryan Thurles achieved €24,788/ac for a 17.75ac field at Drom Thurles.

Another sale to cross the €20,000/ac threshold involved a 25.8ac holding at Bel Harbour in North Clare sold by Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell for €21,900 while a sale by James Lee of Newport in Tipperary came up just short when he got €19,500/ac for a 20.5ac residential farm at Ballyhurst near Tipperary town.

Staying in Tipperary two premier farms passed the €17,000/ac mark when Stokes and Quirke sold a 26ac tillage and grass farm at Chamberlainstown, Cahir for €17,700/ac while Eoin Dillon of Nenagh sold a 43.5ac holding at Ballymackey, Nenagh for €17,500/ac.

Richard Ryan of GVM Limerick attributes the strength of the Munster land market to the money in the dairy sector.

“Dairy farmers had an exceptional year,” he said, “in fact most farmers had a good year. With the nitrates issue coming down the track there is a hunger for land and plenty of money to buy it”.

Tipperary’s Matt Ryan agrees, saying land is dear and scarce.

“With so much rented land tied up in long-term leases and the need to comply with the nitrates directive ground has become very scarce and expensive. In fact, renting land has become so dear, many farmers are opting to buy rather than rent,” he said.

What he describes as the “lifestyle market” for the small hobby farm of 15 to 20ac is also very strong.

John Hodnett agrees, saying the smallholding market is exceptionally busy among young Irish buyers from the cities and abroad, particularly the Middle East who have a “grá for the land”. However, he says the mainstream land market in Munster continues to be driven by dairying.

*This survey is based on 130 land or farm auctions that took place throughout the country in 2022, the results of which were published in national papers.

In total, the auctions quoted in the survey represent the sale of 7,183ac of land, which made a total of €107,923,120.

The findings are based on successful auctions where the sale price was achieved in the public arena.

The survey is concerned only with land that sold. In auctions where a single property was offered for sale in lots, only those lots selling under the hammer on the day are included.

For the purposes of the survey the country is divided into four regions. Connaught/Ulster comprises the five counties of Connaught and the three counties of Ulster in the Republic.

North Leinster includes Dublin, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford and Offaly, while South Leinster includes Laois, Kildare, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford. Munster is made up of the six counties of the province.